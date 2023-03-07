Augusta-Margaret River Mail
'Oh, yes you can!': Auditions open for next pantomime

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated March 7 2023 - 7:23pm, first published 6:30pm
Ian Smith (left) as Dame Gertie Dollop and Carolyn Forte as Colossus in the MRTG's 2022 pantomime production. Picture by Nicky Lefebvre

The Margaret River Theatre Group (MRTG) will hold auditions for its annual pantomime production this month, with the performances set to land at the Margaret River HEART in the July school holidays.

