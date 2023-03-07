'Oh, yes you can!': Auditions open for next pantomime

The Margaret River Theatre Group (MRTG) will hold auditions for its annual pantomime production this month, with the performances set to land at the Margaret River HEART in the July school holidays.
'Once Upon A Time' tells the story of Cinderella's daughter, who is about to marry the son of Snow White, much to the despair of the traditional pantomime 'baddies', who have other plans for the future of Pantoland.
Director Lexie Elson said the auditions had been split into two sessions to reduce wait times for those wanting to try out for a role.
"The first session will be for our youth roles and chorus members, for teenagers in school years 9 to 12," Lexie explained.
"The second session will be open for our adult and principal cast roles, for people aged 17 years and over," she said.
As with all MRTG productions, no prior acting, singing or dancing experience is necessary.
"All you need is a willingness to have a go, be brave and show us what you've got," Lexie said.
"Some of our most beloved and popular performances have come from people who have never been on stage before, it's amazing to think what talents might be hiding under the surface."
Auditions will be held at the HEART Studio Theatre on Wednesday March 15.
Youth/Chorus session (School Years 9-12): 5.00pm - 6.30pm
Adult/Principal session (Ages 17+): 7.00pm - 9.00pm
For more information about the production, or to request an audition pack, email onceuponatimepanto23@gmail.com
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
