Family-focused club is about 'more than just footy'

'The older we get, the better we were.'
So reads the motto behind one of Margaret River's most beloved and family-focused sporting groups, the Margaret River Masters Football Team.
Dedicated to encouraging a love of Australian Rules Football, as well as creating a tight-knit community of locals supporting each other during and out of the footy season, the club prides itself on being an active part of its community.
Memories of stellar playing careers and past glories on the football field might be growing dim, but the buzz of a vibrant club remains.
"Margaret River Masters is an AFL club aimed at players 35-ish and over," explained club spokesperson Tom Barnes. "We play regular games in the South West Football Masters League.
"The whole concept of Masters is to involve blokes who love their footy and are still keen on having a kick without the need to commit to playing every week," Mr Barnes told the Mail this week.
"Masters has full AFL rules, with some common-sense changes aimed at making sure our players can still turn up for work the next Monday."
We have a lot of fun, get to keep active, play a great standard of footy that is tailored towards our ages and get to contribute to the community.- Tom Barnes, Margaret River Masters Football Team
With previous seasons hampered by the global pandemic and restricted by shut downs and regulations, the club is looking forward to a big 2023 season.
They are now calling for players who want to take part in their training, or simply join in the fun at the club and contribute where they can.
As well as the regular season, players also take part in the annual AMRZons charity match, which sees the Masters facing a team of local women in an under-lights clash at Gloucester Park. The game raises funds for cancer support charity River Angels, and speaks to the Masters' dedication to their fellow locals.
"The club is a great way for people to feel connected to the community, a way for people new to town to meet people, for FIFO workers to meet people and for families to create a support network within town," Mr Barnes said.
"It is a very family-oriented club with wives and girlfriends coming along on Friday nights, and after training we all stay and catch up and have a meal."
Away from the football field, Masters players gather for regular fishing days, camping trips and social outings, contributing to the foundation of support and wellbeing.
Mr Barnes said mental health was an important part of the club's focus, with their hearts quite literally worn on their sleeves.
"When we designed our new jumpers three years ago we decided to incorporate the Beyond Blue logo.
"Men's mental health and wellbeing is something close to our hearts and we are strong supporters of the 'Act, Belong, Commit' ideal.
"Physical exercise and being part of a community group is a great way to help fight the black dog and anxiety issues."
Mr Barnes said the Masters welcomed people of all levels of football experience and fitness levels.
"We are more than happy to just have guys come down to training for a kick, or to help as a coach or committee member, there is no obligation to play," he said.
"Training is light-hearted, you can train as easily or as hard as you want to, and we encourage everyone to head into the Club itself afterwards.
"We are all part of the Augusta Margaret River Hawks Football and Netball Club, the Club is a great, family-friendly place to be."
Mr Barnes said anyone with a love of the game was welcome to head down to meet the players.
Kids are encouraged to join their dads at training, which focuses on honing skills and improving fitness.
"We have a lot of fun, get to keep active, play a great standard of footy that is tailored towards our ages and get to contribute to the community," Mr Barnes said.
"We play teams from Bunbury all the way down to Albany and everywhere in between. We also finish each year with a Perth carnival against other Masters teams from around the state.
"We would love new people to come down and have a go."
The Margaret River Masters train weekly from 5pm on Fridays at Gloucester Park during football season, with training usually continuing into October.
To make contact with the club and find out more, visit www.facebook.com/Margaretrivermasters
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
