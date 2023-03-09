Big season of soccer ahead for Football Margaret River

Football... soccer... whatever you want to call it, 2023 is shaping up to be another fabulous year for the sport, and with Australia and New Zealand co-hosting the FIFA Women's World Cup in just a few short months, there is no better time to get into the sport at a grass roots level.
With its focus on being "one club", supporting junior players from the Under 5 Mini-Roos through to Senior teams, it's no wonder that Football Margaret River (FMR) was the winner of the South West Club Excellence award in 2022.
This year is shaping up to be another cracker of a season for the FMR Club, with a potential for 20 junior teams in the Leeuwin Naturaliste Junior Soccer Association League.
Last year's Under 12s will be moving to U13s FIFA rules this year, which is a very exciting milestone, allowing them put all the skills they have learnt during their Mini-Roos years into play and stepping into the 'big leagues'.
The Under 13 teams came first and second in the League in 2022, and were also winners in the FIFA Cup, so the club is looking forward to seeing how this year's teams perform.
The Club also has a good number of registrations for the Under 5/6 Mini-Roos signing up for their very first season.
It is always great to see the little ones grow and learn the skills of the game.
This year is also exciting at the senior level, with the Club fielding not one, but two women's teams for the first time in the Club's history.
They will join our two men's teams in the South West Soccer Association League, with the Men's and Ladies' both having teams in the Premier and Reserve Leagues.
We would love to have you join us at Football Margaret River!
Registrations for the Men's and Ladies' Senior Teams, Juniors and Youth League close on March 17, with the Junior Muster being held on Saturday April 1.
For more information on registrations, email registrar.fmr.6285@gmail.com.
For any queries about the junior league, email junior.fmr.6285@gmail.com and for the seniors, email senior.fmr.6285@gmail.com.
You can also find out more about the club at www.facebook.com/FootballMargaretRiver
