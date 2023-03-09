Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Big season of soccer ahead for Football Margaret River

By Clare Newnham - Fmr Junior Coordinator
March 9 2023 - 1:00pm
Football Margaret River held its pre-season carnival over the weekend, with a huge turnout of teams from all over WA competing in ladies, men's and masters competitions. Picture by Ramiro Larguia.

Football... soccer... whatever you want to call it, 2023 is shaping up to be another fabulous year for the sport, and with Australia and New Zealand co-hosting the FIFA Women's World Cup in just a few short months, there is no better time to get into the sport at a grass roots level.

