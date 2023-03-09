Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Our People

Olive's cancer fundraising idea is just sew good

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated March 9 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 11:47am
Nine year old Margaret River student Olive Wealand has been sewing up a storm, all in the name of charity. Picture supplied.

Nine year old Margaret River local Olive Wealand has been sewing up a storm.

Local News

