Olive's cancer fundraising idea is just sew good

Nine year old Margaret River local Olive Wealand has been sewing up a storm.
Armed with her trusty new Singer sewing machine, the Margaret River Primary School student is busy making headbands and hair scrunchies ahead of a special stall she will host to raise funds for River Angels.
"Olive's been full steam ahead with this project," mum Kate Dunn explained.
"She has the hair accessories made, and plans to bake cookies and have a gumball guessing competition."
The stall idea came about after Olive learned of River Angels, the Margaret River charity assisting local families and individuals experiencing cancer.
With both her Nan and Grandma having gone through a cancer diagnosis, Olive was inspired to do something to help.
"She got a sewing machine recently, and this has been her first sewing project with her Nan," Kate said.
"She wants to contribute to an organisation that does so much for our community."
Olive's River Angels fundraising stall will be held in front of Riverfresh IGA in Margaret River from 8.30am on Sunday, March 19.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.