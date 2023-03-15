Netball club calls for players to sign up this week

The Margaret River Netball Association has opened registrations for the upcoming season, and local residents of all ages are being invited to take part - on, and off the court.
Netball club president Miriam Bailey said there were plenty of categories for players to join a team.
"We have five divisions - Under 18s, Under 14s, Under 12s, Under 10s and Under 8s," Mrs Bailey explained.
"Numbers are currently lower than we would prefer for the Under 18s so if you are thinking of playing this year, please sign up so we can plan out the season."
Mrs Bailey said the club was a vibrant, supportive environment for anyone with an interest in netball, or just being part of a family-focused community.
"We also need volunteers for coaching and team managers, and expressions of interest are currently open for our Umpire Squad," she said.
Registration closes on Friday March 17.
Find out more and make contact via margaretrivernetballassociation.com.au
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
