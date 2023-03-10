Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Chocolate Co goes all the weigh with Easter competition

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated March 10 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 2:56pm
Can you guess the weight of the Margaret River Chocolate Company's giant Easter bunny? If you're right, you could take it home - filled with chocolate treats. Pictures supplied.

Fancy winning yourself the ultimate Easter pinata?

