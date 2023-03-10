Chocolate Co goes all the weigh with Easter competition

Fancy winning yourself the ultimate Easter pinata?
The Margaret River Chocolate Company is giving customers the chance to guess the weight of their "fully loaded" chocolate Easter bunny, with the winner taking home the giant prize filled with a variety of chocolate treats.
The bunny stands at 70 centimetres tall and is just one of the prizes on offer at the Company's Margaret River, Perth City and Swan Valley stores over the next four weeks.
The Chocolate Company's Martin Black said there were plenty of family friendly activities scheduled at each location.
"Visits by the Easter Bunny, and Chokka the Quokka as well as egg hunts, regular giveaways and café promotions will all form part of the fun that leads into the Easter weekend and the start of school holidays."
At the company's two factories in the Swan Valley and Margaret River there will also be limited edition Choc Cross Buns in the cafes and special Easter- themed desserts.
The Swan Valley and Margaret River factories are open every day over Easter, including Good Friday, while the company's city store is open Easter Thursday and then again on Easter Saturday.
