Beating heart of Margaret River arts community comes alive | Photos

The community celebrated a reinvigorated Margaret River HEART cultural complex on Friday night with a free event featuring local musicians, artists and cultural custodians sharing sounds, sights and fun throughout the precinct.
The venue was also officially renamed Nala Bardip Mia, or 'Our Story House', as part of the Shire's Jenna Yen Mundamung (Walking Together) strategy.
With thanks to Daniela Tommasi and Christopher Young.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
