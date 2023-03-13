Bunuru Festival welcomes crowds to the coast for celebration of Wadandi culture | Photos, Video

The local community joined in a celebration of Country at Riflebutts Reserve in Prevelly on Saturday.
The Undalup Association's Bunuru Festival welcomed performers and cultural leaders to share stories, language, crafts, art and music of Wadandi and Noongar culture with locals.
A last minute change in schedule saw Margaret River's own John Butler take to the stage for a stirring set, while 10 year old musician Inkabee had the crowd on their feet alongside dad and fellow rapper, Flewnt.
Representatives from local police, fire and rescue and environmental groups joined food trucks and stallholders bearing locally made goods snapped up by festivalgoers throughout the day.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
