Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Cultural HEART shares new Wadandi name

Updated March 13 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 12:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toni, Zac and Wayne Webb of the Undalup Association, at the Margaret River HEART 'Nala Bardip Mia' on Friday March 10. Picture by Daniela Tommasi.

The Shire of Augusta Margaret River has announced key buildings in the region will adopt dual-names as part of a move to facilitate a deeper connection with our cultural history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.