The Shire of Augusta Margaret River has announced key buildings in the region will adopt dual-names as part of a move to facilitate a deeper connection with our cultural history.
Margaret River HEART is the first location to receive the new moniker, Nala Bardip Mia, meaning 'Our Story House', following an announcement by the Shire and the Undalup Association this week.
The Shire said it was a "first step" in establishing dual names for locations including recreation centres 'Nala Waabi Mia' (Our Play House), Shire Libraries 'Nala Kaatajiin Mia' (Our Knowledge House) and the Shire administration buildings 'Koorling Wongi Ni' (Coming, Going, Talking, Listening).
"We live in a special place with an engaged community and pristine environment," said Shire President, Paula Cristoffanini.
"We believe dual naming reflects the aspirations of our community to further acknowledge our history, culture and unique sense of place," she said.
The name was revealed by Cr Cristoffanini and Wadandi cultural custodian Iszaac Webb on Friday at the community HEARTBEATS celebration of the newly reinvigorated cultural hub, managed under a new agreement between the Shire and Arts Margaret River.
Mr Webb along with his father Dr Wayne Webb worked alongside the Shire to identify traditional names to accurately reflect the spaces in question.
"Nala Bardip Mia, or Our Story House reflects the important role this venue plays in sharing stories from across all cultures," Iszaac Webb said.
"It educates our community through the art of storytelling."
Cr Paula Cristoffanini said the renaming stemmed from the Shire's Jenna Yen Mundamung (Walking Together) strategy, currently being developed in partnership with local traditional owners.
"Embracing Wadandi names for our much-loved public spaces plays an important role in this and I'm pleased to be able to join Wayne and Iszaac to start making this change," she said.
The Wadandi names will be rolled out across Shire community buildings over the coming months.
