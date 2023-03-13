Local businesses join growing food garden revolution

More and more local backyards are being transformed into amazing edible gardens - and now businesses like Margaret River Mitre 10 are championing the change.
As part of the upcoming Edible Gardens Festival (EGF) 2023, the store will offer a ten percent discount on their full range of plants - including fruit trees, bush tucker plants and all vegetables seedings, to EGF ticket holders.
The annual not-for-profit festival opens the gates to a dozen of the region's inspiring food gardens from May 20-21.
Co-organiser Trevor Paddenburg said people could show their tickets to staff at Mitre 10 over the festival weekend and until the end of June to redeem the discount on as many plants as they like.
"People can pick up loads of edible gardening ideas and inspiration from the festival, and then pick up some plants at discounted prices to get straight into the soil at their place," he said.
Mitre 10 garden supplier Yates has also chipped in, donating 12 gardening hampers gifted as a thank-you to the gardeners who are opening their properties to the public for the festival.
Mitre 10 Margaret River store manager Paul Brown said the gardening and hardware store was proud to support grassroots community events like the EGF, with its focus on sustainability, resilience, food growing, gardening, education and creating community connections.
Yates Australia state sales manager Gemma McQuade said the thank-you gardening hampers were made up of Yates' Nature's Way and OCP (Organic Crop Protectant) range of products, which are certified for organic gardens.
Margaret River winery Stella Bella - which uses microbial teas to bring more life to the soil in its vineyards - is also supporting the festival by offering 10 percent off all wine purchases for ticket holders from May 20-31.
Along with Shelter Brewing Co, Stella Bella will also supply drinks at a thank you dinner for gardeners and volunteers, hosted by Fair Harvest.
Festival co-organiser and passionate local gardener Valerie Vallee said the 2023 program featured many new gardens in a range of shapes, sizes and styles - all with a focus on growing fruit and vegetables, building soil health, composting, reducing waste and living a more sustainable life.
"Gardens are an incredible natural classroom for adults and kids," she said.
"By having a garden, we can learn about food growing in a hands-on way. Growing your own food fills us with a sense of pride and provides a special connection to what is on our plate.
"It's also a really practical way to teach kids about nutrition and prepare them for good eating habits in the future."
Ms Vallee said the group had received "incredible feedback" after last year's event.
"We're excited to bring it back to the community in 2023," she said.
"We'll also be recruiting volunteers soon to help make the Edible Gardens Festival more amazing than ever, so stay tuned for volunteering opportunities."
On the weekend, the first three gardens will open their doors from 9am-midday on Saturday May 20, the following three will be open from 1pm-4pm, the next three will be open from 9am-midday on Sunday May 21, and the final three will open from 1pm-4pm, giving people the chance to check out all 12 gardens or pick and choose what they want to see.
Tickets to the Edible Garden Festival 2023 are $23 to visit all 12 carefully curated gardens between Margaret River, Cowaramup and Witchcliffe. Kids 16 and under are free.
See www.ediblegardensfestival.au for tickets and the program.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
