True sustainability on show as Farmers Market turns 21

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
March 15 2023 - 4:50pm
Kris and Elisa run their Krissini Italian breadsticks stall at the Margaret River Farmers Market every week, with their products proudly bearing the Margaret River Produce label. Pictures by Nicky Lefebvre.

From its earliest days as a small group of local farmers and producers sharing their wares to one of the country's most beloved and recognised events of its kind, the Margaret River Farmers Market will celebrate a big milestone next month.

