True sustainability on show as Farmers Market turns 21

From its earliest days as a small group of local farmers and producers sharing their wares to one of the country's most beloved and recognised events of its kind, the Margaret River Farmers Market will celebrate a big milestone next month.
"The market has come a long way since it first started," Market Manager Kat Lombardo told the Mail this week.
She said the buzz around Margaret River region produce was already growing when she took over about 12 years ago.
"Back then it was about 20-odd stalls at the community centre - what's remarkable is some of those people are still here at the market today.
"Now, on average we have about 35 to 45 stalls, and often we can get up to 55."
The Saturday market has become a must-do item on most visitor itineraries, but Kat said it was the locals who had kept the wheels turning for over two decades.
"Every Saturday morning I am just filled with this sense of pride for our community, I'm so proud of all the people who turn up with their trolleys and their bags.
"We banned plastic bags long before everyone else did, and the local community just embraced it straight away.
"During COVID it was so great to see everyone out there, maintaining their distance and being responsible but holding tight to that strong sense of community the market fosters.
"We wouldn't be anywhere without our locals."
The Farmers Market has also provided creative inspiration for locals wanting to start a new business, develop an idea or follow a long-held dream.
"Because it's grown into such a great platform for producers and growers to connect with their customers, they can ask questions, get feedback, and they can choose to develop their offerings or stay where they're at, depending on what their consumers want," Kat said.
"In turn, that's meant the market has grown in what produce is available - there are more locals producing things like really high quality olive oil, milk, chicken, mushrooms, line caught fish, the list goes on."
While locals are the heart and soul of the market, Kat said visitors were eager to soak up the south west vibe, and even on the busiest days, queues at popular stalls were a chance to build a connection.
"The tourists get to come and have a taste of our community, and our market. They get to see our people, be amongst the locals and they really appreciate that.
"They're meeting the people who have actually worked on the farms, the people who roasted the coffee in their hands."
The secret to the market's longstanding success and loyal following is a fierce dedication to authenticity.
"It is awesome because it's a real farmer's market," Kat said.
"It's true sustainability in a nutshell, low food mileage.
"If you want to do one small thing to tread lightly on this earth - shop at a farmer's market."
The market will host a special birthday celebration on Saturday April 1, with live music, food-themed face painting for kids, and cooking demonstrations from beloved local stallholders like Mario, from Mario's Garden in Karridale. Voting will be open for the People's Choice Award for the favourite market stall, and two huge Farmers Market hampers will be up for grabs in a special raffle.
For more info www.facebook.com/margaretriverfarmersmarket
