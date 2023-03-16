Augusta Presents: Dr Fish to bring the blues down south

Fremantle-based rockers Dr Fish are preparing to head south this month for a huge concert on the banks of the Blackwood River, and frontman Tom Fisher is ready to bring the grooves.
"We're looking forward to coming down and getting out on the lawn at the Augusta Hotel," he told the Mail.
"We've not played on the lawn before, but we have had a New Years Eve gig there at the Hotel a while back and it is a fantastic venue, the people are great and we had a huge night.
This is big dancing music - whether it's Eagle Rock, a bit of Creedence, Wilson Pickett... to reggae, classic blues.- Tom Fisher
"We have always thought that a gig out there on the lawn would be just awesome."
Dr Fish have been gathering a strong following for many years with appearances along the length of Western Australia, with their brand of pub-friendly blues and soul also a hit with corporate audiences.
The singer and guitarist said the band was planning a big set of favourites for the concert at the historic Hotel.
"We try to play songs that get everyone up and dancing, having a great time, that's what it's all about."
When he's not delivering the entertainment onstage himself, Fisher is busy booking bands and managing the happenings at beloved South West venue, Clancy's Dunsborough.
Post-COVID, Fisher said crowds were beginning to get back into the live music scene.
"It still varies, in terms of crowds and people coming out to see live music. The Freo live scene is coming back, after a pretty rotten summer the year previously," he said.
"The end of winter last year it started to come back more, especially in the South West.
"We haven't yet done any of our major ticketed events at Clancy's Dunsborough like we've had in the past - UB40, Fat Freddy's Drop, that kind of thing.
"But we have had a great response to the regular acts we've had and the Sunday session is stronger than ever."
The 'Augusta Presents' concert series takes in the view over the Blackwood River on Saturday March 25, where attendees can bring their own picnics and enjoy specials on local wines and beers.
The concert will begin with a traditional Welcome to Country from Wadandi Pibulmun custodian, Iszaac Webb of the Undalup Association, with Shire President Paula Cristoffanini to officially open the event.
Local band Howling Onshore, fronted by Lindsay Baker, will open for the headliners.
"I've played with Lindsay up in Exmouth in the past, and we've had Howling Onshore at Clancy's as well," Fisher said. "They're a really solid local outfit, we're definitely looking forward to having them open the show."
Those wanting to leave the car at home can book transport through Gannaways, with pick up and drop off points in Busselton, Dunsborough, Cowaramup, Margaret River and Karridale.
For event info and ticket sales, including bus bookings, visit Augustapresents.com.au
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
