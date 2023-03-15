Margaret River mobile wholefoods business hits the road

South West residents have a new option when choosing where to shop for pantry essentials, with the launch this week of an innovative new business.
The Wholesome Pantry is the brainchild of locals, Georgie Duncan and Becks Woods, and opened its van doors at the first location in Cowaramup on the weekend.
The two friends bonded over a passion for good health and nutrition, organic produce and sustainable living, and soon realised they had an opportunity to create something new.
"It's been a couple of years in the making," experienced naturopath Georgie explained.
"I went on maternity leave and realised I didn't really want to just go back to working in the health sector the way that I had been.
"Becks was the same, she was on a bit of a hiatus from her nutrition consultancy work and we were both looking for something a bit more flexible."
The pair initially planned to purchase an existing shopfront, then looked at leasing a space to create their own new store. "There weren't really any suitable options for us to do that, so we went back to the drawing board."
While researching ideas online, they spied a clever new concept - in the form of a mobile trailer.
"We liked the idea but we would have needed to buy new cars to be able to tow a trailer, so we took that idea and started looking at an all in one van."
The Wholesome Pantry was born - a mobile dry goods store offering everything from baking ingredients, nuts and seeds, pasta, dried fruit, herbs and spices, rices, coconut products - even chocolate.
Supplies are organic, and wherever possible, sourced in Australia or locally in the South West.
"Our aim is to make shopping for best quality and organic pantry produce easy and affordable," Georgie said.
"We want to help others to help themselves and their environment by eating well, cooking and baking from scratch, supporting local and organic growers and supporting the environment."
Customers can choose three ways to shop - online via click and collect, in person at one of the scheduled stops, or by booking the van to visit their home or business.
"It's a great idea for people who want to book the van to come to their area for a neighbourhood shop, they can get everyone together to stock up on their essentials at once.
"We're also hoping to engage with chefs and hospitality staff to see if we can provide the service to restaurants and wineries, especially those with a focus on organic ingredients."
Find out more and see the van's next scheduled locations at thewholesomepantry.com.au
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.