Rare chance for artists to collaborate at Cape Lodge

Minderoo Foundation is offering a unique new residency in Western Australia's South West for a group of up to four mid-career artists tackling a collaborative project.
For one month, up to four mid-career artists will have the opportunity to stay at The Residence at Cape Lodge - one of Margaret River's most coveted retreats - and pursue a project together.
Mid-career artists from all artistic disciplines are encouraged to submit an Expression Of Interest to Minderoo Foundation's Arts & Culture team by the 22nd of March, 2023, after which selected collaborative projects will be invited to provide more detail to a judging panel.
Minderoo's Arts & Culture Project Manager Helen Mathie encouraged all artists interested in pursuing a collaborative project to apply.
"Mid-career artists need impactful support and this residency is an opportunity to collaborate broadly across all arts practises; artists can work with other creatives to share their skills and experiences while learning from others," she said.
"It's a unique placement at an exclusive residence, designed to focus on a bold project to advance or strengthen their practise and career sustainability.
"EOIs are open for a short time, and although the application is a simple online process, we are looking for ambitious and creative collaborations."
Successful applicants will receive generous support from Minderoo, including accommodation, a generous individual artist payment, pro-rata documentation payment* and a family support payment where needed.
EOIs are due by midnight AWST on Wednesday the 22nd of March 2023 via this link.
For more information, visit minderoo.org/minderoo-foundation-artist-residency/
