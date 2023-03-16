Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Rare chance for artists to collaborate at Cape Lodge

March 16 2023 - 4:00pm
For one month, up to four mid-career artists will have the opportunity to stay at The Residence at Cape Lodge - one of Margaret River's most coveted retreats - and pursue a project together. Picture supplied.

Minderoo Foundation is offering a unique new residency in Western Australia's South West for a group of up to four mid-career artists tackling a collaborative project.

Local News

