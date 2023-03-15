E-commerce web design Perth: How web design impacts marketing

Having an effective web design is critical. Picture by Shutterstock

Nowadays, having a business website is non-negotiable. It's the first point where you communicate with your potential clients. Additionally, it's where customers from all over the world can find you and get to know the products and services you offer.

However, having a website isn't enough. You must have a well-structured website that's easy to navigate. 75 per cent of a company's authenticity is based on website design. That's why having an effective web design is critical.

In addition to identifying your website's objectives and promoting accessibility for all prospective users, web design is part of digital marketing tactics. It enables you to have an ROI focused marketing plan to earn you more profit. With that in mind, here's how web design impacts your online marketing:

1. Builds trust with your customers

Trust is one of the most crucial components of a successful business. When people trust your brand, they're more likely to purchase from you. 7 in 10 clients will buy more from companies they trust and reject those they don't.

A good web design enhances customer trust. This will go a long way to boost the success of your business. With client trust, you can attract new clients and retain existing ones. Additionally, you'll receive more referrals.

People may distrust your website if it has the following features:

Slow load times

Several ads

Complex layout

Difficult navigation

Hard-to-read pages

Poor web design

Unengaging content

Web design is undoubtedly one of the greatest measures of customer trust. To eliminate these red flags, consider enlisting the help of an eCommerce website design Perth expert.

2. Increases conversions

Undoubtedly, website design greatly impacts conversion rate optimisation (CRO). CRO is a practice of increasing the percentage of consumers who carry out the desired action on your website. This is important as it lowers your client acquisition cost by obtaining more value from the customers and visitors you already possess. Optimising your conversion rates can enhance revenue per visitor, acquire more clients, and expand your organisation.

Ideally, a good web design increases conversion rates. When users explore your website and seamlessly locate the information they're looking for, they become satisfied, trust your brand, and ultimately contact you or order their purchase. Alternatively, a poor design can make users swiftly leave your site and visit other well-designed sites, which could be your competitors. This makes you lose potential clients and increases your bounce rates.

3. Lays a strong first impression

First impressions matter. How your website appears influences users on whether they should interact with you further. It only takes 50 milliseconds for users to judge your site. This means that only a single glance can convert a lead into a customer or incite them to move to your competitors. For this reason, you must have a well-designed website that sets a positive first impression on searchers and boost their satisfaction.

According to past research, first impressions are 94 per cent design-related. Unappealing and poorly designed websites deter visitors from your page and make them consider superior alternatives. A professional eCommerce website design Perth will help you design a site with great visual appeal and easy navigation and make people love your site within a fraction of a second.

4. Boosts user experience

73 per cent of companies with more than average customer experience perform better financially than their competitors. That's why having a great user experience is essential. With the advancement in technology, people are raising their expectations regarding user experience, and you should keep that in your web design.

Website design influences your visitors' experience in the following ways:

It establishes a relationship with your audience: When visitors obtain the best experience with your website, they become satisfied. Contented people are happy and more likely to purchase from you. Aside from that, they can spread the word about your brand. However, to achieve this, you must generate highly-engaging content and add superior-quality images and videos. A professional eCommerce website design Perth will help you attain this.

It indicates professionalism: An outstanding website design denotes integrity and proficiency. This leads to a positive experience with your users, giving them a perfect reason to trust your brand. Excellent brand impression boosts your reputation and lets you develop lasting connections with your visitors.

It draws the attention of your visitors: The home page of your site plays a significant role in user experience. As outlined above, people can judge your website within a split second. As a result, it's vital to have a delightful web design, particularly on the home page, to draw the attention of users and have them engage with your content.

User experience is a vital investment for a company, and users expect reliable and intuitive sites that reveal your brand's vision and service level. Thus, it's important to fulfil your users' needs simply and effectively.

5. Intensifies brand awareness

Another significant way web design impacts your online marketing strategy is by boosting brand awareness. Brand recognition is vital in marketing campaigns, especially for new businesses. However, people won't remember a brand after seeing it one or two times. They must come across it five to seven times before it sticks in their minds and recognises it. Therefore, it's essential to work with an expert to ensure you're doing the right thing that can make visitors frequently see your website and remember it.

One of the finest ways to enhance brand awareness is by developing an excellent website. This showcases your organisation to potential clients and helps develop your brand image by enabling the audience to know your brand and the kind of goods and services you offer.

6. Web design is a reflection of your customer service

Customers can estimate how you'll serve them by just examining your website. Your design presents them with a perception of how you value your audience. If you don't put effort into optimising and updating your website, your audience will conclude that you won't care about fulfilling their desires. On the other hand, with a modern, charming, and inviting site, searchers will feel more appreciated on your page.

One thing that implies that you offer superior customer service is clear and accessible contact details. People want a page they can intuitively navigate through and find where they can reach you via phone or email.

7. Fosters your search engine optimisation (SEO) performance

A web design can also impact your SEO rankings. Most web design components and activities affect how you publish content on your site, influencing how search engines crawl and index it. Below are some web design elements that can affect your SEO performance:

Navigation: The functionality and ease with which users can find the information they're searching for on your site is directly connected to the bounce rate. In fact, The functionality and ease with which users can find the information they're searching for on your site is directly connected to the bounce rate. In fact, 42 per cent of people will leave a website due to poor functionality. A high bounce rate causes you to lose potential leads and impacts your rankings. Search engines perceive a high bounce rate as an indicator that your site doesn't satisfy your customer's needs and expectations and will eventually rank you low.

Mobile responsiveness: Currently, having a mobile-friendly website is inevitable. Most people worldwide are using mobile devices to surf the internet. According to Statista, mobile devices, except tablets, produced Currently, having a mobile-friendly website is inevitable. Most people worldwide are using mobile devices to surf the internet. According to Statista, mobile devices, except tablets, produced 58.99 per cent of world web traffic in the second quarter of 2022. For that reason, Google indexes the mobile version of a site. The more easily content can load on mobile devices and screens of all sizes, the higher your chances of ranking higher.

Fonts: The choice of your fonts influences user experience, which affects SEO performance. Using numerous font types or fonts that are hard to read lowers the quality of your website.

These are examples of how web design elements can impact your SEO rankings. One of the best ways of developing superior web design is to partner with an eCommerce website design Perth. These people will help you develop an SEO-friendly website with human users in mind and one that's simpler for crawlers to index.

8. Sets your brand apart from your competitors

The current market is extremely competitive and customer-centric. Your prospective customers have numerous options when they realise something is wrong with your website. Therefore, outshining your competitors is vital. This enables you to obtain new clients and increase your sales. The more customers you acquire, the more your market share and revenue you earn. With a well-structured web design, your website will glow, and you can seamlessly surpass your competitors.

9. Attracts new clients to your site

New customers are the foundation of your business. Adding new clients to your existing customer base enhances sales, increasing profits. Moreover, it can boost brand awareness by enabling more people to recognise your brand and your goods and services.

A highly developed web design has a great aesthetic appeal that displays your products in the best possible way. Furthermore, the layout is easy to navigate, and the overall structure is pleasing to the eye. This enables you to attract new clientele and drive organic traffic to your website.

