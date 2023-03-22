Fraser Oates brilliant for Bulls in A Grade semi final

FOR the first time in Busselton-Margaret River Cricket Association history, the grand finals will be staged at the Cowaramup Oval.
Cowaramup won the right to host this Saturday's premiership decider for the Barnard Cup when they defeated Yallingup-Oddbods in last weekend's A-Grade second semi-final at Dunsborough.
Margaret River Hawks kept alive their chances of making the grand final by defeating Dunsborough in the first semi-final at Margaret River.
But then on Sunday, Yallingup-Oddbods easily defeated an injury-hit Hawks in the preliminary final at Barnard Park to earn the right for a rematch with Cowaramup in the biggest game of the year.
The B-Grade grand final at Cowaramup this Saturday will be played between Margaret River Hawks and Dunsborough, while the C-Grade grand final, likely to be staged at Margaret River, will be played between Dunsborough and Yallingup-Oddbods, after the strongest C-Grade side for most of the year, Cowaramup, was knocked out in the semi and preliminary finals.
A brilliant unbeaten 86 by Fraser Oates was the difference between Cowaramup and YOBS in the A-Grade second semi at Dunsborough Playing Fields.
Oates took a heavy toll late in the innings to see the Bulls post a total of 4-203.
YOBS gave themselves a chance of victory when pinch hitter Justin Gilbert smashed 54 off 32 balls, but the middle order was unable to go on with the job and YOBS were bowled out for 158.
Saturday's A-grade first semi at Margaret River was a gripping encounter on a good deck. Hawks lost a wicket to the first ball of the match, and were 5-21 before recovering to make 122, thanks largely to Rumesh Silva's 58.
Seb Watts captured a brilliant 6-11 off 8.2 overs for Dunsborough. But then Dunsborough were reduced to 5-22 and could only make 78. Veteran speedster Mat Kent took 5-17 for Hawks.
Sunday's A-Grade preliminary final at Barnard Park, played on the best wicket there all year, was an anticlimax. Hawks were unable to gain any momentum after both openers were injured and unable to run.
Hawks could only post 73, and YOBS wasted no time in polishing off the target in just 11 overs for the loss of three wickets.
In the B-grade semi-finals, Hawks (7-204) proved too strong for Dunsborough (143), while St Marys (143) eliminated YOBS (103).
Dunsborough then went on to beat St Marys in a low-scoring preliminary final on the turf at Dunsborough on Sunday.
Saints were restricted to 9-93 from 45 overs, and then made Dunsborough work hard until the 40th over of their reply, in which they lost seven wickets before winning.
The story of the C-Grade finals was more hard luck for Cowaramup, who played so well all season before falling down when it mattered.
Dunsborough beat Cowaramup on Saturday, and then YOBS caused a huge upset in the preliminary final when their skipper Darren Cameron captured a brilliant 5-34 as the Bulls, chasing 179 to win, faltered from 4-149 to 161 all out, losing their last six wickets for just 11 runs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.