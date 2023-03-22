Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Fraser Oates brilliant for Bulls in A Grade semi final

By Allan Miller
Updated March 22 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fraser Oates, Cowaramup's key player this season, was again dominant in Saturday's A-Grade semi-finals. Picture by Vanessa Hatton.

FOR the first time in Busselton-Margaret River Cricket Association history, the grand finals will be staged at the Cowaramup Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.