Passionate P&C group puts student safety first

Parents, students, staff and neighbours of the Margaret River Primary School are celebrating the successful installation of speed bumps to increase safety around the campus.
School P&C president Abi Chanin said the addition of the speed bumps to the 'kiss and drop' lane, which runs between Bussell Highway and Georgette Drive at the south end of the school would increase student safety.
"I'm sure many will agree [the speed bumps] will be a priceless addition," Abi said.
Principal Aaron Thomas commended the school community on its efforts.
"This is a great example of how a community can generate an idea, come together and gain real traction," he said.
"Our P&C is is tuned into what matters most for our school community and we are very grateful for them."
Abi said the P&C was a vibrant, engaged group which looked for meaningful ways to contribute and improve conditions at the school.
"Last year the P&C was able provide funding towards enclosing the corridors in and around the quadrangle, offering children protection from the weather, creating more learning space and making the school a safer environment out of hours," she explained.
"We also pay for the jet skis for our surf carnival and contributed to the school's Margaret River Readers and Writer's Festival incursion.
"Going forward we are working closely with Mr Thomas and our fabulous music department to install a musical playground, and on resurfacing the basketball courts."
The P&C is also producing a cookbook, which will feature a range of recipes from the school Kitchen Garden program.
"The P&C is not just about fundraising," Abi said. "We also want to foster a sense of school community.
"Our P&C AGM will be held at 5.30pm on Thursday March 30 in the school staff room, and we would love to see some new faces."
Find out more at www.facebook.com/MRPSPandC
