Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Passionate P&C group puts student safety first

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
March 21 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MRPS students and P&C members celebrate the installation of speed bumps at the school's kiss and drop lane between Bussell Highway and Georgette Drive. Picture by Nicky Lefebvre.

Parents, students, staff and neighbours of the Margaret River Primary School are celebrating the successful installation of speed bumps to increase safety around the campus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.