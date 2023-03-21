Residents in Gracetown say they feel "frustrated and helpless" after being left to deal with the aftermath of unlawful gatherings following a 'bush doof' party at a beach carpark last week, which attracted up to 200 revellers.
Backpackers and seasonal workers are believed to have made up the majority of attendees to the organised event, which was billed as an 'Afro Latin Funky Sunset Bus Beach Party' in a social media post promoting the gathering at the Gracetown Beach car park from 5pm last Wednesday.
Dylan, whose surname has been withheld due to fear of reprisals, told the Mail residents in the idyllic seaside town were "sick" of being left to clean up, with enough broken glass, toilet paper, cigarette butts and other waste left behind to fill multiple garbage bags.
"The feeling among the local community is one of frustration, we're tired of apathetic responses," Dylan said.
"Everyone has their hands in the air because enough is enough. A lot of these people were seasonal workers at the wineries and we know that they're important to the local economy, but enough is enough."
Dylan also said attendees had trampled shrubs and bushes that had been planted on the beach dunes as part of a revegetation and rehabilitation program, and had used the dunes as toilets.
"The local school kids went in and planted a whole bunch to revegetate the dunes and they've all been destroyed," he said.
"A few of us went down there and tried to pick up as much rubbish as we could, as much of the glass as we could. There were so many cigarette butts, it was unbelievable.
"They were using the bush as a toilet. There were used wipes and toilet paper everywhere. Again, we picked up as much as we could but it was disgusting."
Margaret River Police Sergeant Simone Taplin said officers attended and shut down the gathering by about 8pm, however she said it was the first such event reported to police in the area this year.
"Officers arrived and ordered the music be turned off, they moved people on and the crowd dispersed by about 8pm," she said.
"There were no issues or dramas from the attendees towards police, it was peaceful and everyone eventually moved on."
Dylan said Gracetown residents welcomed visitors but wanted them to act with respect.
"It's just about not being a d---head and applying some common sense," he said.
"We're a welcoming community and we want everyone to enjoy our town but to do it with a bit of respect. We have no issues with the campers themselves, they just need to treat the town respectfully.
"This is our sanctuary, we love it. We teach our kids that this place is sacred, we teach them to pick up after themselves and to pick up any rubbish they see to protect the community and the beach."
Shire of Augusta-Margaret River chief executive Stephanie Addison-Brown said the shire was aware police had been called and had handled the situation.
"We were told there were about 200 people in attendance, and the party stopped shortly after 8pm with people being moved on. There was no request from the police for Ranger assistance," she said.
Ms Addison-Brown said the shire's local Landcare groups undertook coastal rehabilitation sessions throughout the year to help protect revegetation and damaged areas and urged community members interested in helping to join a local Friends of Reserves Group.
The Mail understands residents plan to attend tonight's shire council meeting to officially air their grievances about the gathering.
