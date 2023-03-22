Living the dream: South West business goes the dogs

Imagine creating a whole new reality for yourself - where each day is spent in the company of furry friends, adventuring through some of the most beautiful parts of the South West.
That's exactly what Casey Neale did shortly after arriving in the Margaret River region.
"I was travelling with my 6 month puppy and arrived in the area just before COVID-19 happened," Casey told the Mail this week.
"I didn't really have any plans but to get out and about, I just started walking her and offering dog walking to locals who needed the service."
With 15 years of early childcare experience, Casey had been an enthusiastic animal foster carer but had not ventured into the world of professional dog care.
Soon, she was developing an idea to run 'dog adventures' around the region, taking groups of up to six dogs on specially planned, run-and-swim packages.
Casey found there were plenty of time-poor locals keen to send their pets out for a day of doggy adventure.
"A lot of local business owners and busy families really want to know they're doing the best for their dogs, and they can see the fun they're having every time they come out with us, through our social media posts.
"We also have clients who are injured or elderly and can't get out there to take their dogs on the walks they need."
Furry Fit Margaret River now takes up to 18 dogs a day out on adventures - in carefully selected groups of no more than six animals. Furry Fit also offers an in-home 'stay and play' service.
"I've been able to transfer a lot of my knowledge of childcare and working in daycares to this line of work," Casey said.
"When we're putting dogs into groups we're making sure there is only one dominant alpha dog, and we take into consideration the dogs that are still learning, dogs that are more obedient and chilled out, rescue dogs who might need a bit of a different energy in the group."
With the popularity of the business growing, Casey said she was keen to hear from locals with properties that would suit a Furry Fit adventure day.
"There are lots and lots of dogs and dog-lovers in Margs," she said.
"The beautiful thing about this whole experience is how it's allowed me to form bonds within the community - I'm meeting so many people and it didn't take long to feel like I was part of the place.
"The feedback I get from owners is what keeps me going, and hearing that I've made a difference with a lot of rescue dogs who need that special care and attention.
"This is the first business I've started from scratch.
"Just having a work van was such a dream.
"Feeling the success of that, and just being around dogs all day, it's been absolutely amazing."
Find out more at www.furryfit.com.au or www.facebook.com/furryfit.margaretriver
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
