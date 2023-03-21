Residents join the fun for Silverchain open day | Photos

Silverchain's Farrelly Street Social Centre welcomed a group of fun-loving locals to their community open day last week.
Around twenty people visited the centre on Tuesday March 14, and enjoyed a day of fun and social interaction along with a display of vintage cars and live music from a talented pianist.
The open day offered an opportunity to explore the centre and learn about the social and physical benefits offered.
Participants donned costumes to try out the photo booth in style, and took part in a variety of outdoor activities before heading home with some information about the centre and its services.
For more information on the centre, visit silverchain.org.au or call 1300 650 803.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
