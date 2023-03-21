Local volunteers needed to protect fragile coast

Volunteers are being called to sign on to help protect the Gnarabup headland area at the first community coastal rehabilitation session of the year next month.
Led by the Shire of Augusta Margaret River, in partnership with Nature Conservation Margaret River Region, the session will see participants work alongside the Margaret River Coastal Residents' Association to lay brush to prevent erosion and define trail access.
Shire Acting Coordinator of Environmental Landcare Services Kay Lehman said the work would be vital in protecting the unique but fragile area.
"It's great to get the community involved in on-ground projects to work together to care for our local coastline and make a meaningful difference," Ms Lehman said.
"The initiative is just one part of the Shire's Prevelly Gnarabup Foreshore Plan and Nature Conservation's Caring for Coast program which will see a series of community rehabilitation sessions undertaken between the Margaret River Mouth Beach and Gas Bay over the coming months."
According to Nature Conservation's 'Caring for Coast' facilitator Mandy Edwards, last year saw a number of successful community planting days across different locations along the coast.
"We're thrilled with the community's response and hope their commitment will continue throughout the year with our future community busy bees," Ms Edwards said. "We'd like to remind everyone to be sun smart on the day. Be sure to bring along water, shoes, sun protection and gloves if you have them."
The Community Coastal Rehabilitation Day will be held on Sunday, 2 April between 10am and 12pm at the Ocean View Road Carpark.
Volunteers will be thanked with a complimentary morning tea generously donated by Margaret River Hampers.
For catering purposes, please RSVP via email at mandy.edwards@natureconservation.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.