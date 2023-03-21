Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Local volunteers needed to protect fragile coast

March 21 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local volunteers needed to protect fragile coast

Volunteers are being called to sign on to help protect the Gnarabup headland area at the first community coastal rehabilitation session of the year next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.