Sessions show how to get by on a shoestring

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
March 22 2023 - 5:30pm
Geraldine Clarke, Sally Hays, Terri Sharpe and Monty Cash at the Margaret River Community Pantry. Picture supplied.

Housing advocacy and support group Just Home Margaret River will partner with well known and knowledgeable locals over the coming months to deliver another round of its Community Resilience Program at the Margaret River Community Centre.

