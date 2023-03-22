Sessions show how to get by on a shoestring

Housing advocacy and support group Just Home Margaret River will partner with well known and knowledgeable locals over the coming months to deliver another round of its Community Resilience Program at the Margaret River Community Centre.
The program offers valuable living skills over sessions hosted by plenty of familiar local faces.
Just Home Margaret River spokeswoman Geraldine Clarke said the sessions aimed to increase the community's ability to thrive in the current harsh economic times.
"Participants will learn to source affordable, easy to prepare, nutritionally rich eating alternatives, and will learn some good basic preparation and cooking skills," she said.
"At the end of each session we will share a meal and provide a detailed recipe so everyone can replicate at home."
The Boomerang Bag creators will be at the community centre in April, where participants can learn basic skills such as sewing buttons and darning socks, and can also bring in clothes that need mending.
"In a second session with the Boomerang Bag girls, you can learn how to make a 'nut bag' for rinsing and straining legumes, to be used in the following session on preparing and sprouting legumes by Monty Cash," Geraldine said.
"All of our presenters have lived through lean times, adapted, survived and thrived, and will have many useful tips to share."
A financial counselling session will also be part of the program, offering advice on creating and maintaining a budget.
"Sessions will be held in the community centre kitchen or meeting room, and all cooking demonstrations will be on a simple hotplate and a gas ring so they are applicable for your home kitchen, or if you have a makeshift or camp kitchen.
"Don't forget that the Community Pantry Bags are an affordable food source, and are available on Fridays from 10am to 1pm, for a suggested donation of $10.
"Their motto is 'Give what you can, receive what you need' and you can find the pantry at 41 Clarke Road, where it shares space with the Environment Centre and Community Garden."
Most Community Resilience Program sessions will run on Thursday afternoons from 1pm to 3pm, except for Thursday May 11 which will run from 12pm to 2pm.
Attendance is free and bookings are essential, as numbers will be capped at 8 participants.
Email geraldine@justhome.org.au to reserve your spot.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.