Cowaramup community day a big hit with locals | Photos

The community of Cowaramup opened its doors to residents old and new on Sunday for the first Cowaramup Community Expo.
Groups including fire and emergency services, arts and crafts, social and sporting clubs gathered at the Cowaramup Men's Shed to meet with locals interested to find out more about their activities.
Radio Margaret River was onsite to broadcast live throughout the afternoon, while roving reporters interviewed stallholders to share the information far and wide.
One recent Cowaramup arrival said he was enjoying learning more about the opportunities for his family within their new community.
Christine Heywood from the Lions Club of Cowaramup said the day was a great success, with organisers "extremely happy" with the outcome and keen to hear feedback from participants.
"We received fantastic response from our local community groups, who were well supported by local residents on the day," she said.
"The coordinating crew will debrief next week and will be sending a questionnaire to stallholders for their feedback."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.