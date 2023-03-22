WA Surf Masters to land in South West this weekend

The state's best surfers are heading to the South West coast in anticipation of the start of the WA Surf Masters Championship on Friday.
Surfing WA Events Manager Justin Majeks said the competition brought together an exciting mix of youth and experience.
"It's going to be really cool to see multiple generations of WA surfers competing alongside each other," Majeks said.
"This event will bring together WA surfing pioneers, as well as the young talent that will push our sport forward long into the future."
The three-day event attracts some of WA's best boardriders to compete across multiple divisions in hopes of claiming a prestigious State title.
Competitors from across the state will chase qualification to the Australian Surfing Championships scheduled to run in New South Wales later in the year, where they will battle against the very best surfers in the country.
As a Think Mental Health Pathway to the Pro event, four surfers - two males and two females - will be awarded sought-after positions into the WA local trials, the precursor event to the World Surf League (WSL) Margaret River Pro in April.
The Open Men's division will provide fireworks as top contenders battle for their spot into the Trials.
South West locals George Simpson (Gracetown), Cyrus Cox (Margaret River), Josh Cattlin (Yallingup), and Jay Davies (Yallingup), will face off against rising stars Maverick Wilson (Dunsborough), Jake Hagan (Geraldton) and Macklin Flynn (Cowaramup).
The Open Women's division is also a star studded affair, with Olive Hardy (Margaret River), Kaleisha Launders (Margaret River), Emma Cattlin (Yallingup) and Ruby Berry (Augusta) amongst the ladies set to challenge for victory.
The Under-21 Pro Junior division provides a transitional opportunity for juniors surfers who are moving up into open aged competition.
The Pro Juniors will complement some thrilling competition in the older divisions, catering for both men and women, ranging from Over-35's through to Over-65's.
Current Over-50 Men's Australian Champion Paul Dupuy (Albany), will be one to watch as he begins his journey towards backing up his win Nationals in 2022.
Ian McPherson (City Beach), Paul Paterson (City Beach), Richard Sills (Dunsborough), Brent Moss (Esperance), and Michael Molloy (Geraldton) will add a wealth of experience to the event.
Heats will commence from 8am on Friday with finals set to take place over the weekend.
