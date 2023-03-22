Augusta-Margaret River Mail
WA Surf Masters to land in South West this weekend

March 22 2023 - 9:30pm
Ruby Berry (Augusta) will face off against her fellow South West surfers at the WA Surf Masters Championship. Picture supplied.

The state's best surfers are heading to the South West coast in anticipation of the start of the WA Surf Masters Championship on Friday.

Local News

