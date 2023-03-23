South West fishing heats up as weather cools

The weather has continued to cool in the last few weeks, but the fishing has remained hot.
We have heard plenty of stories of great catches since the last column.
There have been loads of Tailor caught on local beaches, and of course the Salmon have started to dribble in, but they haven't arrived in numbers yet; let's hope the season is better than last year.
Sand Whiting and King George Whiting are still being caught in good numbers in the bays at either end of the Capes.
Blue Swimmer crabs are still active in the Blackwood River all the way to Alexander Bridge, and of course in Geographe Bay.
Offshore the Southern Bluefin Tuna have been boiling close to shore near Gracetown, with people getting them from tinnies on good days.
We also hear some good-sized Kingies have been landed up and down the coast.
Of course all talk at the helm has now turned to the opening of the demersal season in two weeks, from April 1.
Everyone on deck is itching to get back out to chase Snapper and Dhufish.
Once open, we can now keep four Dhufish, with no size limit; a change which has attracted mixed opinions on its sustainability.
So, while we wait for the season to open, we still have plenty of options.
March is a great time for fishing in the region, with less crowded fishing spots and boat ramps compared to the summer months, and before the April school holidays.
Recfishwest says the first phase of the 2023 Salmon Slam competition has had "a cracking start", with plenty of great catches rolling in across WA's southern and South West beaches.
The competition runs over two months starting on March 1 and offers more than $10,000 in prizes.
The recreational fishing body said WA salmon were the biggest in Australia, growing up to nearly a metre-long.
"Salmon fishing off WA's spectacular beaches is part of West Aussie culture, generating $331 million for the WA economy every year," Recfishwest CEO Dr Andrew Rowland said.
"The experience of being hooked up to an acrobatic hard-fishing salmon is simply priceless.
"It's something we at Recfishwest passionately believe deserves to be celebrated with the salmon abundance that underpins these magic fishing experiences protected forever."
Salmon Slam 2023 is now in its second phase, which will end on 31 March, with a Shimano Vanford 5000 reel up for grabs for the four longest salmon overall caught during that time.
To get involved with the Salmon Slam 2023 competition, download the Salmon Slam app from the Apple Store or Google Play store, and upload a photo with your catch and the #SS2023 code written in the sand or on the brag mat.
