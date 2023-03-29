Rotarians recognised for decades of service

Two beloved community members and stalwarts of the Rotary Club of Margaret River have been recognised for their contributions to the region and many years of club membership.
Doug McKennay and Smiler Gale were honoured by the club at their meeting on March 21, where Club President Brian Warren congratulated them on having each completed more than 60 years of membership.
"Your active membership of Rotary over your many years of membership is living proof of the health message 'Act Belong Commit'," Mr Warren told the pair.
"The community and your fellow members have only benefitted from your commitment and we hope you will enjoy many more years of service," he said.
Smiler Gale joined Rotary Margaret River soon after the Club was chartered on August 7, 1961, while Doug McKennay began his membership in Manjimup on March 11, 1963, transferring to Margaret River in 2002.
Mr Gale's 60th anniversary was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this did not diminish the accolades given on the night.
Past President Brian Middleton - and third longest serving member of the Club - gave testimonials to both men, noting Doug's reputation as 'Mr Reliable' and Smiler's involvement with the building of Rotary Park and its ongoing upkeep.
Referring to Rotary's motto 'Service Above Self', Mr Middleton said, "I can find no better exemplars of what Rotary stands for."
The men were presented with letters of congratulations from Rotary's World President and spoke about highlights from their years with the organisation.
On the same evening, the Club welcomed former Canadian Youth Exchange student, Travis Bortolotto, who spent a year in Margaret River in 2002.
Mr Bortolotto thanked the Club for the great foundations it had given him as a 16 year old, and made mention of how Rotary's principles, kindness and warmth had shaped his career as a teacher in Vancouver.
Rotary will resume its successful Youth Exchange program this year after a break due to the pandemic.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
