Rotarians recognised for decades of service

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
March 29 2023 - 7:00pm
Doug McKennay and Smiler Gale have been honoured by the Rotary Club of Margaret River. Picture supplied.
Two beloved community members and stalwarts of the Rotary Club of Margaret River have been recognised for their contributions to the region and many years of club membership.

