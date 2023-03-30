Margaret River athletes impress in Perth

Athletes from Margaret River Little Athletics Club travelled to Perth last weekend to compete in the 2023 State Junior Track and Field Championships.
To qualify for the competition, athletes needed to achieve the entry standard for their particular event, or place in the top two at the 2023 Country Championships.
Competition at this level is fierce and Margaret River gave it everything they had.
Most of the events had over thirty competitors including the top junior athletes in the State.
Many personal bests and centre records were made, along with some medals and most athletes placing in the top 20 for their specific events.
A total of 10 athletes from Margaret River Little Athletics Club qualified.
An outstanding performance for Georgia Eldridge in the Under 9 Girls 800m, she was determined and she did not disappoint.
Georgia ran a fast race setting a personal best time of 2:54:14 and taking home a silver medal.
In the Under 9 Girls, Leah Allen placed 5th in her heat with only half a second keeping her out of the final.
Madden Bourke in the Under 10 Boys made an impression with a long jump of 4.01m - a personal best - and gave it his everything in the 60m hurdles, all with a broken wrist.
In the Under 11 Girls, Pippa Jakovich had strong competition in the 100m sprint finishing in the top 20 with a time of 15.04 seconds.
Joslyn Newland qualified for the Under 12 Girls high jump and spared no effort finishing 15th.
Asher Bourke in the Under 13 Boys showed maturity and determination in his races finishing and impressive 5th in the 1500m and 8th in the 800m.
Another top performance by Lily Smith in the Under 13 Girls, Lily placed second in the 100m sprint with a time of 12.94 seconds, 5th in high jump and 5th in the 200m.
Aida Groenenberg was extremely motivated for the Under 13 Girls 100m, finishing in a time of 14.54 seconds and throwing a personal best 6.63m in shot put.
Taylor Smith and Lily Smith also competed in the Senior State Championships also held in Perth.
Taylor was exceptional over coming illness and still managing to impress in long jump, 200m, 400m, 800m and 90m hurdles.
Lily Smith placed 6th in long jump.
An excellent effort by all athletes and perfect way to finish off the athletics season.
We look forward to next season and would like to take this opportunity to thank the Margaret River Lions Club for donating money towards our new high jump equipment.
For more information and to connect with the club, visit www.facebook.com/mrlittleathletics
