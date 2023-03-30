Surfers take on building swell at North Point event

Cowaramup Bay Boardriders held their second competition for 2023 on Sunday 19th March at North Point in Gracetown.
A combination of light, offshore winds and a slowly increasing swell challenged surfers to find good scoring waves throughout the day.
Wave selection helped numerous surfers to rack up some high scoring waves that included barrels and high scoring manoeuvres.
Thank you to The Common for sponsoring this event and to all the groms for getting out there and having a go.
Congratulations to all the finalists who each received special prizes.
Special mention to our encouragement award winners Cherri Hines and Shinnosuke Toyofuku.
The Tens Good Vibes awards went to Asha Clarke and Finn Lange.
Cowaramup Bay Boardriders provide the surfing youth of Gracetown, Cowaramup and Margaret River the opportunity to learn and be guided in the art of competitive surfing in a safe adult controlled environment.
To find out more, visit www.cowbay.com.au or visit the club's Facebook page.
