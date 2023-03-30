Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Surfers take on building swell at North Point event

By Naila Ahola
March 30 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cowaramup Bay Boardriders held their second competition for 2023 on Sunday 19th March at North Point in Gracetown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.