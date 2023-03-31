South West town gets down with Dr Fish

As organisers gazed skyward at the clouds threatening to break over the Augusta Hotel, plans for the venue's weekend concert were quickly changed with the action moving inside as a precaution.
Event spokesperson and manager of the Augusta CRC, Carmel Norris said despite the last minute change, everything went off without a hitch.
"What a night it was," she said.
"With a double act of top class entertainment from both Howling Onshore and headliners, Dr Fish, the dance floor kept growing with every song and bursting at the seams."
Dinner guests enjoyed bubbles and canapés on arrival before sitting down to a 5 star meal paired with Howard Park wines.
AMR Shire President Paula Cristoffanini opened the evening, with Wadandi custodian Zac Webb conducting a traditional Welcome to Country.
"Once the music started there was no stopping every age getting into the night's entertainment," Ms Norris explained.
"Without the amazing team at the Augusta Hotel just going with the flow and looking like it was all seamless, the night would not have gone so well.
"A huge thank you must go to Shaunaugh, Abi, Jim and the hardworking team for all they did."
Ms Norris said it was vitally important that local events are supported by patrons, sponsors and volunteers.
"Thank you to our small but valuable team of volunteers and sponsors," she said.
"Without your help we could not do this."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
