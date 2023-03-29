Hockey history made as WA Olympian returns to open training turf | Photos

Local history was made over the weekend as the local community turned out to celebrate the official opening of the new Gloucester Park hockey turf.
The celebration was the culmination of an exhaustive project launched by the club to counter the travel undertaken to have Margaret River training and competing in the South West competition.
Margaret River Hockey Club President Maxine Williams said the benefits would extend to the whole region.
"This was a community project driven by the hockey club for the community," Ms Williams told the crowd.
Club member Errol Beere was on hand to MC the event, which began at with young players taking part in a skills session with Australian Kookaburras captain, Aran Zalewski.
"The obstacle course, or hockey gauntlet, was set up for juniors to compete and beat his time," said Ms Williams.
Skills sessions continued throughout the afternoon with new and present club players enjoying the turf.
Guests included Member for Warren-Blackwood Jane Kelsbie MLA, and Julia Meldrum, AMR Shire Deputy President, as well as Olympian Aran Zalewski and and Colin Batch, Head Coach of the Australian Mens Hockey team.
"We had the opportunity to learn more about coaching and behind the scenes from such a successful national team and best of all we got to know these two hockey legends a little better as people."
On behalf of the club and the South West hockey community, Ms Williams offered thanks to the long list of supporters who had backed the project, including past and present committee members.
She made mention of the Cowaramup, Margaret River and Leeuwin Lions Clubs, Rotary Margaret River, Fusion Electrical Services, Middletons Business Advisory, Margaret River Mitre 10, Priceline Margaret River, SportsPower Margaret River and Yahava Koffeeworks.
The club also acknowledged the support from Augusta Margaret River Shire, and the successful grant funding from Department Local Government Sport and Cultural Industries and Aus Sport.
"Hockey is now happily nestled in amongst the other sporting clubs here on Gloucester Park, and we look forward to collaborating with these clubs and the shire in the future," Ms Williams said.
Event supporters included Scenic Helicopters, Aravina Estate, Arimia, Rocky Ridge Brewing Co, Margaret River Kinesiology, Margaret River Mitre 10, Stumpyhill Farms & the AMR Shire Recreation Centre, as well as Downton Villa, Margaret River Party Hire, The Hungry Ewe, the MR Bowling Club, Football Margaret River and AMR Hawks Football Club.
All pictures thanks to Alicia Pawelski.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
