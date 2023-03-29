Kids blitz language events

Margaret River Senior High School officially boasts some of the best foreign language students in the world this year, following their massive success in the OzCLO Linguistics Olympiad and the 2023 EP Languages World Championship.
As teacher Patrick Marzohl explained, one of the MRSHS teams scored within the top three teams in its division for the state.
"We congratulate the Year 10 French team for their hard work and dedication," he said.
"As a result, this team has been invited to the State finals at UWA, which is a fantastic opportunity to showcase their talents and compete with other top-performing teams."
The Olympiad challenges students' knowledge and understanding of linguistics, and requires students to solve puzzles, decode secret languages, and analyse spoken dialects.
"By participating in this competition, our students have demonstrated their exceptional linguistic skills and shown their passion for the study of language," Mr Marzohl said.
The school also excelled in the 2023 EP Languages World Championship, where the team achieved best-ever results.
"Out of 465 participants from our school, 175 students won an award, which is an impressive 38 percent of the students that participated," Mr Marzohl said.
"Our students put in an incredible amount of effort, recording 1285 hours of language learning and answering a total of 499,321 questions.
"These are fantastic achievements that reflect the dedication and hard work of our students and teachers."
Year 10 student Caitlin Young set a new school record of 15379 points in French, while Mishka Marzohl's Year 7 German class was victorious in the competition, with a special pizza lunch held to celebrate their win.
"Our school's performance in the competition was exceptional, and we were ranked the 9th best school in the world out of 2532 participating schools," Patrick Marzohl continued.
"We were the top school in WA, and the top school for German, Spanish, and Indonesian in the State. "Margaret River SHS is second to none in Western Australia when it comes to engagement, motivation and enthusiasm for learning languages."
Mr Marzohl said he and fellow teachers Marian Grapes, Angela McCoy, Mishka Marzohl were proud of the hard work and dedication shown all who took part.
"We hope that our school's success in the Languages World Championship will inspire more students from across the region to take up a language and experience the many benefits that come with learning a new language."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
