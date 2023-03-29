Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News
Education

Kids blitz language events

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated March 29 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
L-R at front: Medal winners Luca Prolongeau, Anae Short, Isabella McSweeney, Charlotte Haselgrove, Laura Dimopoulos, Millie Fairbrass, Dulcie Morrison, Alby Alcock. Absent: Caitlin Young, Sara Clarke. Picture by Nicky Lefebvre.
L-R at front: Medal winners Luca Prolongeau, Anae Short, Isabella McSweeney, Charlotte Haselgrove, Laura Dimopoulos, Millie Fairbrass, Dulcie Morrison, Alby Alcock. Absent: Caitlin Young, Sara Clarke. Picture by Nicky Lefebvre.

Margaret River Senior High School officially boasts some of the best foreign language students in the world this year, following their massive success in the OzCLO Linguistics Olympiad and the 2023 EP Languages World Championship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.