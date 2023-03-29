Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Literary giants on the way | 2023 Margaret River Readers & Writers Festival

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated March 29 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A who's who of top Australian authors, journalists, innovators and thinkers are on their way to the region for the 2023 Margaret River Readers and Writers Festival. Pictures supplied.
A who's who of top Australian authors, journalists, innovators and thinkers are on their way to the region for the 2023 Margaret River Readers and Writers Festival. Pictures supplied.

The program for WA's largest regional literary event, the 2023 Margaret River Readers & Writers Festival, has been revealed, with a star-studded line up of top Australian authors, journalists, innovators and thinkers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.