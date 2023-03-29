Literary giants on the way | 2023 Margaret River Readers & Writers Festival

The program for WA's largest regional literary event, the 2023 Margaret River Readers & Writers Festival, has been revealed, with a star-studded line up of top Australian authors, journalists, innovators and thinkers.
Running from May 12 to 14, the festival includes a list of headliners appearing live onstage in the South West including Bryan Brown, Richard Fidler, Danielle Laidley, Hugh Mackay, and Simon Holmes à Court.
"After a couple of years presenting a hybrid Festival of livestream and live author appearances due to COVID, we are delighted to present such an exciting mix of literary talent live at the Festival," said Festival Director, Sian Baker.
Ms Baker said audiences could expect some hard-hitting content, including discussions around climate change, mental health, gender fluidity and diversity, as well as First Nations authors and stories.
"We are very excited by the new Cultural Policy that will invest heavily in supporting and developing the arts and storytelling," she said. "The Policy opens with the line, 'a place for every story and a storyteller for every place' and the Festival is that place."
With the festival hub located at the Margaret River HEART and multiple stages and performance areas across the region, there are plenty of chances to soak up the experience, with free family entertainment and art exhibitions as well as local food and beverages.
A one-day 'Special Edition' Festival in Busselton will include an appearance by author of 'The Mother', Jane Caro, and J.P. Pomare launching his new book 'Home Before Night', while a Young Reader & Writers Program will run for two weeks across the festival period.
The Main Stage will welcome ABC Broadcaster Richard Fidler to explore the dazzling lost world and one empire's rise and fall in his latest release, 'The Book of Roads & Kingdoms', while on Sunday 14 May, Aussie icon Bryan Brown discusses his enthralling collection of noir stories in 'Sweet Jimmy' hosted by Jane Caro.
Throughout the weekend the Readers & Writers Room will host book launches by top WA talent including Michael Trant, Sasha Wasley, Richard King, Margaret River artist Rachael Coad, and winner of the 2022 Dorothy Hewett Award Brendan Ritchie launches his book 'Eta Draconis'.
Children's authors Steve Heron, Esther Krogdahl and First Nations artists Jayden Boundary and Tyrown Waiganawill be at the free Storytelling Snug where children can participate in interactive storytelling sessions to inspire creativity, celebrate storytelling and foster a love of reading and writing.
Ticketing options range from Day Passes ($110 for Main Stage only, $80 student concession) and Session Passes - ($25 for Main Stage, $15 for Readers & Writers Room). Visit www.mrrwfestival.com for tickets and info.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
