Margaret River High School stalwart honoured

Local resident and Margaret River SHS School Chaplain, Kathryn Seisun has been named the 2022 WA School Coordinator of the Year.
EdConnect Australia announced the award in Perth last week, where Ms Seisun was in attendance to collect the award.
The awards recognise and celebrate the outstanding commitment and passion of EdConnect Australia volunteers to school students across WA.
The dedicated local was one of four winners selected from 892 volunteers who provided 1,040 hours of support each week to 10,354 students throughout Western Australia in 2022.
"Kathryn's a generous person; she's a perfect way with our students and has an excellent calm understanding manner about herself," said MRSHS Principal, Andrew Host.
"But she's also very strategic in running our mentoring program, which has been an essential program at our school.
"We're very fortunate, Margaret River, that we've had many of our community members provide their time and support and give back into the school, that's been coordinated by Kathryn, which is really, really important."
Ms Seisun has been at the Margaret River campus for the last 14 years and maintains contact with her volunteers and school liaison officer, even on her days off.
"Coordinating the mentoring program and meeting these amazing people in the community, creating connections, relationships, networking through the community, getting volunteers from all different walks of life, different life experiences, it's just been such a highlight for me," she said.
Gerri Clay, CEO EdConnect Australia said there were many who deserved recognition for mentoring and supporting students.
"Choosing just one winner for each volunteer award was extremely challenging," Ms Clay said. "That they have been nominated is a significant testament to their efforts."
