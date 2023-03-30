Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Margaret River High School stalwart honoured

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
March 30 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Margaret River SHS School Chaplain, Kathryn Seisun has been named the 2022 WA School Coordinator of the Year. Picture supplied.
Margaret River SHS School Chaplain, Kathryn Seisun has been named the 2022 WA School Coordinator of the Year. Picture supplied.

Local resident and Margaret River SHS School Chaplain, Kathryn Seisun has been named the 2022 WA School Coordinator of the Year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.