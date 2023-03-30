Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Green Revolution

Witchcliffe Ecovillage leads country in EV integration

By Nicky Lefebvre
March 30 2023 - 2:00pm
Mike Hulme (left), co-founder of the Witchcliffe Ecovillage with Ben James, Scott Dwyer, Dr Charlie Hargroves, and Distinguished Professor of Sustainability at Curtin University, Peter Newman AO. Picture supplied.
The Witchcliffe Ecovillage recently celebrated the switching-on of its five newly installed Tritium EV fast-charging stations with the simultaneous launch of the RACE for 2030's Australian Strategic EV Integration Project (SEVI).

