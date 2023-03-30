Witchcliffe Ecovillage leads country in EV integration

The Witchcliffe Ecovillage recently celebrated the switching-on of its five newly installed Tritium EV fast-charging stations with the simultaneous launch of the RACE for 2030's Australian Strategic EV Integration Project (SEVI).
RACE for 2030 is a project aimed at decarbonising Australia, which will receive $68.5 million in funding from the Australian government over a 10 year period.
"Our state-of-the-art renewable energy system is headlining case studies in Australia," said Ecovillage co-founder Mike Hulme.
"We were enormously proud to host key stakeholders from Curtin University's Sustainability Policy Institute, UTS, industry partners and residents.
"It was gratifying and humbling to hear these leading academic researchers positively gush over the strategic importance of the Ecovillage project as a model for future sustainable communities."
Professor Peter Newman AO said the Ecovillage was "jaw dropping" to people in Europe and America.
"The future has arrived in Witchcliffe," he said.
