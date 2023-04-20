Take a deep dive into knowledge with U3A

Members of Margaret River's University of the Third Age (U3A) are in the midst of their Semester One program, with 24 courses on offer.
U3A's Linda McKellar said there were still a few places available for those wanting to take part in courses including 'The Singing 60s', 'Travelling and Living in Remote Places' and 'The Great Western Woodlands of WA'.
"Starting in June, the Singing 60s is for people who love to sing but don't wish to join a choir. Join for some fun and wellness," she said. "Word sheets to popular songs, some old, and some newer are provided during weekly meetings at the Uniting Church in Tingle Avenue with a grand piano accompaniment."
'Travelling and Living in Remote Places' starts in May and invites participants to listen and learn from five presenters.
"Talks include Barbara Maidment introducing you to Uganda, the Pearl of the Nile, and Terry Hoyne talking about Berber carpets of Morocco's Atlas Mountains."
'The Great Western Woodlands of WA' also starts in May at Fair Harvest, presented by Ian Kealley OAM, who was for many years based in Kalgoorlie as Regional Manager for the former Department of Conservation and Land Management.
"There is a vast and exciting area of WA called The Great Western Woodlands," Linda explained. "Ian will introduce you to its environment, landscapes, flora and fauna, land management and history."
To attend any of the courses simply register online at u3amr.org.au. Membership is $40 for the year with an additional $10 payable for enrolment in each of the courses.
Join fellow U3A members to socialise and celebrate another year of learning and activities at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on April 27. The current committee will be dissolved and a new committee elected at the meeting. All positions become vacant so you can nominate for any role.
"Please contact us (either email to admin@u3amr.org.au, or phone Jenny Bunbury on 0407 775 070) if you would like to discuss nominating for the committee or supporting U3A in any other way," said Linda.
"Also you will be able to nominate for any positions that are open at the AGM itself.
"After the AGM, we will have a short presentation from Drew McKenzie, General Manager of Nature Conservation Margaret River about the work that this important organisation carries out in our community."
The evening will then conclude with an afterparty.
U3A Annual General Meeting will be held in the AMR Shire Council Chambers at 41 Wallcliffe Road, Margaret River from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday April 27.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.