Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Big win for team behind Augusta childcare project

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated April 20 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Big win for team behind Augusta childcare project
Big win for team behind Augusta childcare project

A vacant state-owned building in Augusta will be transformed into a childcare facility as part of a funding commitment announced this week by the state government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.