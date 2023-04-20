Big win for team behind Augusta childcare project

A vacant state-owned building in Augusta will be transformed into a childcare facility as part of a funding commitment announced this week by the state government.
Under the plan, the Augusta and Districts Community Childcare Inc. (ADCC) will also receive new equipment, along with capital works to bring the facility up to standard.
The group was formed in November 2020 following the closure of the last remaining childcare in the area.
ADCC Chair Jasmine Meagher said the announcement was a "massive childcare win for families in and around Augusta".
"This is an amazing achievement for our community," Ms Meagher said.
"Childcare extends way beyond the working mother.
"Access to early childhood education supports regional liveability and creates economic viability. It positively affects every resident in regional communities."
Ms Meagher said the result came after almost four years of hard work and thanked Warren Blackwood MP Jane Kelsbie for her support.
We are so grateful to our community for believing in the vision... So many groups and individuals have made this journey possible, and we look forward to taking the next steps together.- Jasmine Meagher, Chair of Augusta and Districts Community Childcare Inc.
She said the ADCC had been working alongside Ms Kelsbie to secure a facility and additional funding after the Shire of Augusta-Margaret River-owned Recreation Centre was taken off the table as a venue for the service.
"I applaud state government for turning this latest iteration around in under six months," Ms Meagher said. "Having an advocate like Jane, has amplified our voice at a state level.
"We are so grateful to our community for believing in the vision of changing the regional childcare space, at least for Augusta. So many groups and individuals have made this journey possible, and we look forward to taking the next steps together."
Ms Kelsbie said the community had worked hard to make childcare a reality in the town.
"It was devastating when it looked like the project wouldn't be able to go ahead," she said. "Having been a single-working parent myself, I understand how vital childcare is for working families, carers and local businesses.
"Jasmine and I have been working hard behind the scenes to explore every possible option, working with the South West Development Commission, the Minister for Early Childhood Education and the Minister for Regional Development.
"This funding represents more than a tripling of my initial $100,000 election commitment to ADCC in 2021. It is a great pleasure to advocate on behalf of the community and I'm thrilled to deliver on my commitment for Augusta."
The Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage will now work with the ADCC to progress lease negotiations.
