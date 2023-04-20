Margaret River equestrian stars leap into showjumping

Mild weather and softer going thanks to last week's rain set the stage for the first of the Margaret River Horse and Pony Club Show Jumping series.
Large groups of families and friends attended to enjoy the exciting spectator sport, where more than 50 riders competed in events in either the Jane Morrison Encouragement or the Competitive arena.
Course heights in the encouragement arena ranged from 30-60 cm, and offered young riders and not-so-young riders the opportunity to compete.
In the Competitive arena, riders and horses took on jumping heights of between 60cm and 110cm.
The event featured riders from the Pony Club as well as adult riders from the MRHPC, who were joined by riders from as far afield as Dardanup, Busselton and Manjimup.
Amongst the horses competing were those in the 'Off the Track' OTT class.
Racing and Wagering WA's OTT program supports and promotes thoroughbreds and standardbred horses in their second career as pleasure and performance horses by providing additional prizes for this group.
The Champion Off-The-Track horse will be announced at the end of the three event series.
Local riders Bridget Manner and 'Kehlani Heavensent' won the 90cm class, while Kenzie Manson and 'Glomax Royal Roulette' won both 70cm classes.
An Equitation prize for excellent horsemanship was awarded to Abbie Kirkham and 'Luminous Star'.
To find out more about upcoming events and to get involved, visit www.margaretriverhorseandponyclub.com
