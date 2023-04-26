Backyard brewers battle for top honour

Homebrewers around the state are preparing to flex their creative muscles ahead of one of WA's most talked about brewing competitions.
Now in its eighth year, the Margaret River Brewhouse's Backyard Brewing Tournament has become a highlight for beer lovers and brewers alike, with quirky recipes and unique techniques delivered by backyard brewers.
Brewhouse owner Ilya Hastings said the competition was about more than identifying the best brew.
"[The] tournament is a community event, banding together brewers from across the region and further afar to share their passion and craft their own beer," he said.
Mr Hastings said he was "blown away" by the quality of beers entered last year.
"We handed out over 60 medals, which is the highest number of medals awarded since the inception of the tournament six years ago. We can't wait to see what this year's tournament brings," he said.
This year, entries will be judged by an all-star panel of industry experts and legends including the Brewhouse's own brewing cohort Caitlin Ellis and Joe Grieg.
Artisans owner and brewer Brian Fitzgerald will be joined by Reuben Herriman, Senior Brewer with Running with Thieves, WA brewing icon Jeremy Good from Cowaramup Brewery, and beer journalists Simon Collins and Jono Outred on the panel.
Judges will determine whose brew is best, with the winner taking home a swag of prizes. Victory also includes the opportunity to have the winning beer brewed at the Brewhouse and served on tap, as well as statewide distribution in cans.
Brewers in the 2023 competition will also have the chance to score some unique malt prizes thanks to previous competition winner, Scot Butson from Mallokup Malt.
Chapman Hill locals Clayton Hyder and Stuart Bremner took out the 2022 title with their American IPA, 'Dr Pat's Medicinal Neck Oil', which was canned and distributed state-wide as well as being sold on tap at various venues.
"After entering a homebrew competition a few years back and getting slammed, I set my mind to learning as much as I could about brewing good beer," Hyder said.
"I am so glad that all our hard work has paid off and I applaud the Margaret River Brewhouse for putting on a competition like this that encourages people to raise the standards."
The tournament culminates in a sell-out awards night in June.
Entries are now open and close May 26, 2023.
Beer Submissions close June 16, 2023 - drop off to Margaret River Brewhouse (35 Bussell Highway Margaret River). A Perth drop off location will also be provided.
More details at margaretriverbrewhouse.com.au/backyardbrewing.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
