Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Backyard brewers battle for top honour

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
April 26 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2022 Backyard Brewing Tournament winner Clayton Hyder (right) with Brewhouse owner Iliya Hastings behind the bar. Picture supplied.
2022 Backyard Brewing Tournament winner Clayton Hyder (right) with Brewhouse owner Iliya Hastings behind the bar. Picture supplied.

Homebrewers around the state are preparing to flex their creative muscles ahead of one of WA's most talked about brewing competitions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.