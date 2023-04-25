Cliff restrictions welcomed by Wadandi custodians

Wadandi custodian Iszaac Webb has welcomed a decision by the Shire of Augusta Margaret River to restrict access to an area of cultural significance.
At a recent gathering to learn more about the Waniellup (Wallcliffe) cliffs and caves, Mr Webb explained why limiting access to the area was important to the local Wadandi community.
"Waniellup Caves connects us with the songline that runs down to Lake Jasper. It connects to the ocean, it connects to the fish, but it connects so much more than that," Iszaac said.
"It connects the story of the Mudlark bird and talks of spirits coming to Country.
"Waniell (Waniellup) means we are sad or sorrowful about death, and to us this is a special place of rest - a dying place.
"These cliffs and caves have been climbed on for so many years now and can no longer cope with increasing pressure.
"Country needs time to heal from being overused.
"It is tired and needs time to rest, and that time is now.
"Through healing and respect, we want to help the community understand their own connection with this special place. As we say, we want them to love it to life not love it to death."
Shire President Paula Cristoffanini said the removal of climbing bolts from the cliff face and limiting access to the area was about working together to care for country and avoid further environmental degradation.
"We recognise the competing interests surrounding this site and would like to thank the recreational users and commercial operators who have supported our efforts to date to protect the natural environment and values of the Saltwater People," she said.
"We encourage the community to enjoy the beauty of the area from afar to ensure the protection of this significant cultural site."
The climbing bolts will be removed in May 2023, while revegetation and rehabilitation work will be undertaken as part of the project.
Other climbing sites in the region, including the Wilyabrup and Bob's Hollow areas remain accessible.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
