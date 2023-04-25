Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Small crowd braves rain for Anzac Day in Margaret River

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
April 25 2023 - 6:00pm
Cowaramup Primary School teachers Leesa Mathers and Zac Yorke stepped out with CPS students on a rainy Anzac Day in Margaret River. Pictures supplied.
Cowaramup Primary School teachers Leesa Mathers and Zac Yorke stepped out with CPS students on a rainy Anzac Day in Margaret River. Pictures supplied.

Dedicated locals keen to show their gratitude to our fallen and returned servicemen and women stepped out on Tuesday morning to take part in Anzac Day commemorations.

