Small crowd braves rain for Anzac Day in Margaret River

Dedicated locals keen to show their gratitude to our fallen and returned servicemen and women stepped out on Tuesday morning to take part in Anzac Day commemorations.
An early start at the traditional Dawn Service held in Memorial Park proved brisk for the brave group who huddled under the oak tree.
The official Margaret River parade and service at Memorial Park was cancelled due to torrential rain, but the weather did not deter around 100 people who walked behind the parading horses from Reuther Park to place their memorial wreaths and honour the day.
Cowaramup Primary School teachers Leesa Mathers and Zac Yorke joined students in laying a wreath and taking a moment to chat to representatives from the local RSL, who were in great spirits despite the disruption to the day.
Fellowship was expected to continue at Settlers Tavern into Tuesday afternoon, with the weather also putting a dent into traditional celebrations and two-up at the Margaret River District Club.
