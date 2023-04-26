Margaret River Pro finals day looms large for surfers

A massive front hitting the South West coast caused surfing to be delayed at the 2023 Margaret River Pro, as the next day of competition is expected to see winners crowned at Surfers Point.
"It looks like it will be hanging around for a couple of days, so we are calling today and tomorrow off and will come back on Wednesday to make another call," said WSL Chief of Sport Jessi Miley-Dyer.
"The good news is, we're expecting more great conditions later in the week, so will be able to finish the event in some of the great waves we have seen for the last four days."
Praise has been high for the stunning conditions seen last weekend as some of the world's best surfers battled it out for not only the top honour at stop #5 on the World Surf League Championship Tour, but for many, to survive the dreaded mid-season elimination cut.
The cut sees the top surfers in the competition progress to the second half of the tour, while those below the line are relegated to the Challenger Series.
It was a scrappy one, neither of us surfed the way we really wanted to surf, but you have to take those sometimes, and I'll take the win for sure.- Bronte Macaulay
Before the weather set in, local favourite Bronte Macaulay (AUS) took out World No. 1 Molly Picklum (AUS) to progress to the semis.
Macaulay's local knowledge benefited her once again as she was able to identify the waves with opportunity.
"It was a scrappy one, neither of us surfed the way we really wanted to surf, but you have to take those sometimes, and I'll take the win for sure," said Macaulay.
"I was just trying to stay calm, 35 minutes is a long time, and you have lots of opportunities with the jet ski, so I was just focused on relaxing."
When competition resumes, the opening heat of the men's Quarterfinals will be one to watch as reigning World Champion Filipe Toledo (BRA) looks for another win at Main Break.
He will be taking on three-time World Champion Gabriel Medina (BRA), who is yet to post a result of significance in 2023.
The women's Semifinal Heat 1 will see Macaulay matched up with five-time World Champion Carissa Moore (HAW).
Macaulay will be looking to break through the Semifinals for the first time, while Moore is searching for her first Margaret River win since 2014.
In Heat 2, Tyler Wright (AUS) will face Caroline Marks (USA).
Event officials are expected to make a call on the next day of competition early on Wednesday morning.
