Margaret River Pro finals day looms large for surfers

Updated April 26 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 2:18pm
A massive front hitting the South West coast caused surfing to be delayed at the 2023 Margaret River Pro, as the next day of competition is expected to see winners crowned at Surfers Point.

