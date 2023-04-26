The South West's literary launching pad

The Margaret River Readers and Writers Festival (MRRWF) is set to welcome some of Australia's most recognised literary talents, television and radio presenters, journalists and more.
But Festival Director Sian Baker says the annual event has become a launch pad for Western Australia's best and brightest emerging authors, and established names, with no less than ten exclusive book launches and previews happening at this year's festival.
I am very proud that the festival will be launching so many incredible new books this year from both established and new authors," Ms Baker told the Mail this week.
"It really is one of the most joyful parts of my job getting to be part of the birth of so many great stories, seeing the authors up on stage celebrating their success, seeing the audience's reactions and watching these books flying off the shelves at the festival bookshop.
"I feel a bit like a literary midwife with so many new and very special book babies to care for."
Award winning bestselling author J.P. Pomare will launch his next book, Home Before Night at the Busselton Special Edition at Shelter Brewing Co.
Pomare's first novel, Call Me Evie, won the Ngaio Marsh Award for Best First Novel. In the Clearing and The Last Guests were critically acclaimed bestsellers, with In the Clearing currently being adapted for the screen for Disney+.
Perth writer Sasha Wasley will release the follow up to her 2022 book, A Caravan Like a Canary at the Festival, titled Snapshots From Home.
Cowaramup author Brendan Ritchie will be joined by Barry Divola at Margaret River HEART for a compelling discussion of his award winning novel, Eta Draconis.
Wild dog trapper Gabe Ahern is the unlikely hero of Michael Trant's No Trace, which will be officially launched at the MRRWF on Saturday May 13.
The three day event will also feature two exclusive previews of books which will not be released until July, with a special run of books available at Festival locations only.
Margaret River's own Rachel Coad will unveil her debut graphic novel, (or as she likes to call it, 'a long comic') New York City Glow, while author and journalist Paul Dalgarno will join local host Rosi Moore-Fiander to discuss his latest work, Prudish Nation.
The Margaret River Readers and Writers Festival will take place at Margaret River HEART and various locations across the region from May 12 to 14.
For the full festival program, weekend passes and individual event tickets, visit mrrwfestival.com
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
