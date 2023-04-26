Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

The South West's literary launching pad

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
April 27 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Margaret River's own Rachel Coad will unveil her debut graphic novel, New York City Glow, at the Readers and Writers Festival. Picture supplied.
Margaret River's own Rachel Coad will unveil her debut graphic novel, New York City Glow, at the Readers and Writers Festival. Picture supplied.

The Margaret River Readers and Writers Festival (MRRWF) is set to welcome some of Australia's most recognised literary talents, television and radio presenters, journalists and more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.