Juniors compete for Shred Fest glory at Yallingup

Updated May 1 2023 - 6:45pm, first published April 26 2023 - 2:55pm
Yallingup Shred Fest 2023. Pictures supplied.
The Yallingup Shred Fest delivered an epic three day event with over 100 up-and-coming junior surfers from across WA and visiting competitors from South Australia, Queensland and New South Wales.

Local News

