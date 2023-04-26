Juniors compete for Shred Fest glory at Yallingup

The Yallingup Shred Fest delivered an epic three day event with over 100 up-and-coming junior surfers from across WA and visiting competitors from South Australia, Queensland and New South Wales.
A 5500-point competition saw top junior surfers contest waves for a share of over $13,000 of giveaways including eight new surfboards.
In its third year, the event has grown to accomodate entrants and align with Surfing Australia's National Junior Ranking system.
Yallingup Mainbreak's stunning amphitheatre provided friendly waves for the youngest divisions on Day 1 and a building swell delivered pumping waves on Day 2 with solid lines of groomed offshore with the odd 8' west peak.
Day 3 moved to Injidup after a rest day allowed the free surfers to enjoy the premium conditions and entrants supported the exciting action at the Margaret River Pro.
Connecting the Shred Fest with the Margaret River Pro has provided a tourism boost to the Busselton area and attracted high calibre surfers from interstate.
"Busselton is really enthusiastic about linking the Yallingup Shred Fest into the Margaret River Pro, from our tourism perspective it makes great sense to have two high profile surf events dovetail to provide value for money for visitors and attract more families to the region," said Grant Henley, Mayor of the City of Busselton.
"It also makes it much more likely that families with up and coming junior surfers will make the trip to WA.
"We are proud partners with the Yallingup Boardriders and can't wait to see it grow again next year."
Rusty Australia again underpinned the event, demonstrating their support of junior surfing talent and WA surfers.
A visit by Rusty Team riders Wade Carmichael, Letty Mortensen, Zeke and Ollie Henry lit up the event on Day 3 at Injidup to inspire the groms.
The hotly contested blue ribbon U/18 Boys division was taken out by Yallingup's Otis North with an electric display of progressive and powerful surf on the biggest set waves (Rusty Surfboard winner).
Trigg's Jesse Siedmiogrodzki pulled out the stops to deliver a solid performance for second place with Trigg's Travis Barkhuizen and Margaret River's Cruz Sheridan placing third and fourth.
The Blue Ribbon U/18 Women's division was claimed by Margaret River's Willow Hardy who surfed with confidence and style with excellent wave selection (Snaketales surfboard winner).
Yallingup's Ruby Berry placed a close second, pulling off some high risk manoeuvres.
Margaret River's Kaleisha Launders and Trigg's Margot Fallourd placed third and fourth.
Up and Coming awards were taken out by Jye Edmonds (Yallingup Surf Co board) and Willow Redman Carr (Catch Surfboard).
Positive Vibration Awards were given to Qynn Horwood and Lily Boxall.
A new Nectar model surfboard from Z Shapes donated by Down South Physio raised valuable funds for the volunteer run event and was won by a hair by Greg.
U/16 Boys
U/16 Girls
U/14 Boys
U/14 Girls
U/12 Boys
U/12 Girls
