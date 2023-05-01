Local produce on the menu at Margaret River Pro | Photos

Over 200 kilograms of Margaret River Produce was enjoyed by the world's best surfers and the WSL crew during the opening days of the 2023 Margaret River Pro.
Margaret River Produce, the newly-formed brand of the Margaret River Producers Association, presented a tasting station featuring more than 25 producers and local farmers, all from within a 50-kilometre radius of the competition site at Surfers Point.
The Margaret River Produce registered trademark logo is an authentication stamp recognising produce from the Margaret River region.
Margaret River Producers Association executive officer Katrina Lombardo said it was a thrill to hold the first event for the new brand at the Pro.
"We are incredibly blessed to have access to such high-quality meat, seafood, fruit and vegetables that come from farmers who really care about our pristine environment, and it was a privilege to share that with surfers and the WSL crew," Ms Lombardo said.
"The surfers and WSL crew kept coming back for more, which is totally understandable - lobster and fish caught less than 24 hours earlier, succulent grass fed beef and lamb, freshly harvested vegetables and more, all prepared by the culinary master (Arimia head chef) Evan Hayter who created mouth-watering dishes."
Hayter, renowned for his paddock-to-plate ethos, was on the tools, manned the barbecue and prepared a delicious taste of the region for the travelling WSL fraternity to enjoy.
The tasting station included 20 kilograms of fresh Augusta lobster from Kybret Crayfish, poached and served with Cheeky Cow butter and Oasis Hydroponics herbs. Also on offer from Augusta was 3 kilograms of Rare Foods greenlip abalone.
Torched Southwest Wilde Catch nannygai, line-caught just hours earlier, was served with Mopoke Farm finger lime, while GeoOrganics scotch fillet and Marybrook Premium Produce lamb koftas were barbecued and served with just-picked corn on the cob slathered with local butter.
Bruschetta made with freshly baked ZoopZoop sourdough was topped with heirloom tomatoes and dressed in locally-produced extra virgin olive oil and fresh basil from Mario's Garden in Karridale.
Margaret River Cracker Co flavoured crackers, Krissini breadsticks and Margaret River Dried Grapes graced the boards featuring Cambray Cheese, Eco Kitchen vegan cashew cheese, Frothing Foley's Fermentations sauerkraut, Treeton Hill Macadamias, Turnwood Creek oyster mushroom jerky and Margaret River Farm Direct pomegranates and figs. MaLà Dumplings served up five kilograms of Rankin Cod with chilli black bean oil.
The decadent dessert selection included Mai Tardi Gelato, chocolate truffles from Harlequin Desserts, Temper Temper chocolate clusters, Bettenay's lemon myrtle and macadamia nougat, and Cheeky Cow yoghurt with fruit and nuts from Treeton Macadamias and Margaret River Dried Grapes.
"We had so many positive comments about the food - it makes us proud that we were able to represent our passionate food producers and promote the region on a plate," Ms Lombardo said.
"The region is world-famous for its surf, is highly regarded for its award-winning wine and our goal with Margaret River Produce, is to recognise and promote its exceptionally high-quality produce.
The Margaret River Produce tasting showcase was an initiative of, and was supported by, Tourism Western Australia.
The Margaret River Producers Association runs the Margaret River Farmers' Market held every Saturday morning at the South Regional TAFE campus on Bussell Highway.
More information about Margaret River Produce can be found at margaretriverproduce.org.au.
