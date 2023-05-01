Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Local produce on the menu at Margaret River Pro | Photos

Updated May 1 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Over 200kgs of Margaret River Produce was enjoyed by the world's best surfers and the WSL crew during the opening days of the 2023 Margaret River Pro. Pictures supplied.
Over 200kgs of Margaret River Produce was enjoyed by the world's best surfers and the WSL crew during the opening days of the 2023 Margaret River Pro. Pictures supplied.

Over 200 kilograms of Margaret River Produce was enjoyed by the world's best surfers and the WSL crew during the opening days of the 2023 Margaret River Pro.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.