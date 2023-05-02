Soupie fundraiser fills hearts & bowls | Photos

Last Thursday night saw almost 250 people gather at the Margaret River Community Centre for the third annual Soup Kitchen Fundraiser.
Dubbed 'Bowls for Soupie', the evening saw Soupie volunteer cooks and chefs Tony Howell and Rosie Griffiths dishing out curries and pasta to a happy crowd of locals and visitors who have embraced the initiative.
Local resident Craig Mathieson shared a personal tribute to the Soupie, highlighting the number of ways he had found support during very difficult chapters of his life.
"I hope it gives others an insight into how life changing and essential our community-level supports really are," Mr Mathieson said.
Ian Dowling, Stuart Mackay, Tova Hoffman, Matt Griffiths, Chester Nealie and Jo Sheill were among the 16 artisans who donated ceramic bowls for the fundraiser.
Those attending the event have the option to include the cost of a donated bowl in their ticket purchase, allowing them to take home a handcrafted piece by one of the talented potters.
Margaret River Community Centre manager Lydell Huntly said the team was thrilled with the turnout and this year's support.
"Tonight is a fusion of art and cuisine and we are delighted to have partnered with Arts Margaret River this year," Ms Huntly said.
"Exhibiting the handcrafted bowls at the Margaret River HEART for three weeks prior to the event really showcased the creative expertise of our artists.
"We truly value their generosity and the support of numerous local businesses and individuals in supporting this event."
All proceeds from 'Bowls for Soupie' go towards the ongoing operation of the Soupie, including purchasing ingredients, maintaining equipment and contributing to running costs.
"The Bowls for Soupie fundraiser means we can continue to operate and keep the cost of the meals at a low price for attendees," Ms Huntly said.
For more about the centre and the services on offer, visit mrcc.com.au
