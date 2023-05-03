Just Home workshop to share a Soupie secret

Have you ever wanted to know the secret of Soupie Dave's Dahl?
Well now is your chance to find out.
In an upcoming workshop, Dave Seegar from Margaret River Soupie will lead participants through a step-by-step process, and supply a recipe to take home.
Just Home Margaret River's Geraldine Clarke said the session, which will be held on May 11 from 12pm to 2pm in the Community Centre kitchen, would be a fun and interactive workshop.
"And we will share the dahl as a meal when we finish," she said.
"Numbers are strictly limited so book quickly if you want to be a part of it."
To book your place, email geraldine@justhome.org.au or call 0483 061 849
Just Home's Community Resilience Program kicked off with a great start at 'Darns and Yarns', a community mending session held at Margaret River Community Centre last week.
The Boomerang bag ladies brought along sewing machines, darning mushrooms and lots of great expertise to share with participants.
Socks were darned, hats repaired jacket sleeves restored - even a bolster was upcycled into new life.
The Community Resilience Program aims to share knowledge of basic survival skills in hard economic times, and foster connections in the community to people that continue the lineage of important life skills that may be not so commonly known in these technocratic days of use and throw away.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/JustHome.MargaretRiver or justhome.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.