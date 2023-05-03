A double dose of care on the coast this Sunday

There's a double dose of coastal conservation happening in the region this Sunday with volunteers needed for two Nature Conservation Margaret River Region beachfront busy bees.
The first is at Gas Bay from 10am-12noon on Sunday, May 7.
The meeting point is the carpark at the end of Gas Bay Road for this event that is a collaboration with the Margaret River Coastal Residents Association, the Shire of Augusta Margaret River and Coastwest.
The session will focus on brushing as well as planting native species like pigface to stabilise dunes.
"There's a really strong contingent of volunteers who live at Prevelly, Gnarabup and in Margaret River itself who have been attending our coastal care busy bees and generously giving up their time to be stewards for the environment and to help protect the coast we all love," Nature Conservation's Caring for Coast officer Mandy Edwards said.
"We're hoping for another strong turn-out this week so that we can protect Gas Bay."
The second busy bee is at Redgate from 1pm-3pm on Sunday, May 7 - with everyone welcome and many hands needed to complete important dune brushing and plating of native species.
The meeting point is the Redgate Beach carpark and the event is organised in collaboration with the Friends of the Cape to Cape Track, Margaret River Independent School, the Redgate and Witchcliffe friends of reserves groups, and the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions.
Nestled between granite outcrops, Redgate Beach is renowned for its gorgeous sandy beach and surf break.
"But this beautiful beach is in need of some love," Mandy said.
She said she hoped for a strong turnout from people living at Witchcliffe, whose nearest swimming and surfing beach is popular Redgate.
The brushing work - using native tree prunings - helps slow erosion, trap sand and windborne seed, and protect new seedlings.
"It's a simple way for us to contribute towards the protection of this fragile environment," Mandy said.
"Plus it is an awesome way to meet new people and give nature a helping hand. Whether we see you at Redgate or Gas Bay, we're in for a great weekend of community building, doing important conservation work and having fun while we're at it!"
Margaret River Hampers is generously donating morning tea for all volunteers, so for catering purposes please register your interest by emailing mandy.edwards@natureconservation.org.au.
Volunteers should also bring closed shoes, sun protection, water, plus gloves and a trowel if you have them.
Nature Conservation's coastal program is funded through the Line in the Sand group, while the shire's coastal program is supported by CoastWest.
