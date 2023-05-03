Dance workshops to raise funds for Radiance Network

A local dance company and a not-for-profit organisation are teaming up to raise much needed funds for new parents in the South West.
Suspensions Aerial Arts & Burlesque, an adults-only dance company operating in the Capes region, will put on a mammoth-sized series of dance workshops to raise money for the Radiance Network South West.
All workshops are suitable for absolute beginners with zero dance background required.- Therese Colman
Radiance, a not-for-profit organisation supporting the emotional wellbeing of new parents, heavily relies on the financial support of grants and donations to bring vital services to the region.
Seven dance workshops across two weekends and four locations would encourage women to have fun and gain confidence whilst learning something new and raising money for a good cause.
Dance company director Therese Colman said she was motivated to fundraise for Radiance after experiencing her own brush with postnatal depression and anxiety nearly two years ago.
"I mentioned to the community health nurse that I wasn't doing well, and that same day someone from Radiance was in touch with me, helping me navigate my mental and emotional frame of mind and steering me in the direction of the help I needed," she said.
"I quickly realised that there were so many support services and resources out there, and most of the time it's about building up the courage and confidence to say "I need help"."
Ms Colman said raising money through her workshops would be her way to give back and say thanks, as well as teaching women a new and empowering skill to unlock confidence.
"I will host a floor-dance workshop, chair-dance, and a workshop called JazzFit Express which I like to call a 'fusion of Jane Fonda and Ru Paul's Drag Race'," she said.
"All workshops are suitable for absolute beginners with zero dance background required.
"They are 18+ and will include nibbles, a drink on arrival and door prizes."
Workshops will be held in Dunsborough on Saturday 29th April, Yallingup Sunday 30th April, Margaret River Saturday 6th May and Cowaramup Sunday 7th May.
For more information and to book, visit events.humanitix.com/host/suspensions-aerial-arts-and-burlesque or look up Suspensions Aerial Arts & Burlesque on Facebook.
