Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Dance workshops to raise funds for Radiance Network

May 3 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Suspensions Aerial Arts & Burlesque director Therese Colman (third from right), said the adults-only dance company will put on a series of workshops to raise money for the Radiance Network South West. Pictures supplied.
Suspensions Aerial Arts & Burlesque director Therese Colman (third from right), said the adults-only dance company will put on a series of workshops to raise money for the Radiance Network South West. Pictures supplied.

A local dance company and a not-for-profit organisation are teaming up to raise much needed funds for new parents in the South West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.