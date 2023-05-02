Triple treat of art at Margaret River HEART

Three exhibitions will open this Friday at Margaret River HEART, offering something for lovers of art across a range of mediums.
Friday May 5 will see the opening of 'A sentimental adventure', an exhibition documenting local author Rachel Coad's debut graphic novel 'New York City GLOW'.
On show in the Bar Gallery, the exhibition will display key pages from the book and individual illustrations for an immersive comic experience.
Rachel's drawing desk will also be on display featuring working drawings, props, reference books in an insight into her creative process.
'Now and forever, a lasting connection' by Seasaltware Ceramics will also be on show in the Mezzanine Gallery, with all welcome to explore the multiple-piece installation of wall-hung vases by artist Shelley McNab.
Created and decorated together, the pieces share stories of brush and glaze, connecting both physically and remembered; tactile and invisible, and sharing a reminder that art reaches further than the physical piece.
The Visual Stories Art Competition and Exhibition will also be on show in the Foyer Gallery from May 1 to May 29, and forms an exciting part of the Margaret River Readers & Writers Festival.
Sixty artists have submitted works under the theme 'Let's Take A Moment', bringing the creative concept to life through a mix of mediums and artistic styles.
For more information and to find more upcoming exhibitions and events, visit www.artsmargaretriver.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.