Fantastic first game as Bulls face Hawks Orange

It was a fantastic first game for the U13s Bulls and Hawks Orange in Round One, with both sides going in hard for the ball.
Cowaramup scored early and only trailed by one point at quarter time, but Hawks Orange managed to kick away in the second half and beat the Bulls by 26 points.
Final score was Hawks 12.7.79. to Bulls 8.5.53.
Cowaramup coach's awards went to Harper Payne, Harri Godfrey and Griffin O'Neill.
